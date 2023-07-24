July 24, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Baker, Robert Blackmon endorse Vince Nowicki for Pinellas County Commission
Image via Vincent Nowicki, Facebook.

Peter SchorschJuly 24, 20234min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

RFK Jr., Gavin Newsom now have better White House odds than Ron DeSantis

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Rasmussen poll: Ron DeSantis at 13% support in GOP Primary

HeadlinesTallahassee

Michael White appointed to FAMU board of trustees

Vincent Nowicki
'Vince has shown time and again that he is not scared of a fight, as long as the cause is just.'

Two Pinellas County Republicans are offering their backing for local government watchdog Vince Nowicki in his bid for Pinellas County Commission.

Former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker and former St. Pete City Council member Robert Blackmon are endorsing Nowicki, a Republican running to unseat Democrat Charlie Justice in District 3.

“Vince has the vision and energy to lead Pinellas County to a more prosperous future for all residents. He has a proven track record of being a fighter for the citizens of St. Pete. We need that fighting spirit for all citizens of Pinellas County. I am happy to endorse him,” said Baker, a prominent conservative leader in St. Pete.

Blackmon ran for St. Pete Mayor in 2021 rather than seeking re-election to Council. He lost in the General Election to now-Mayor Ken Welch. Nowicki was briefly a candidate also, but withdrew from the race.

“The political arena takes courage to be effective,” Blackmon said. “Vince has shown time and again that he is not scared of a fight, as long as the cause is just. I know he will bring that tenacity to the County Commission, and I fully endorse his campaign.”

The endorsements follow nods from Rep. Bernie Jacques and Pinellas County School Board member Stephanie Meyer.

While Nowicki ran for St. Pete Mayor in 2021, the conservative activist is perhaps best known for his efforts to hold local elected officials accountable. His personal investigation into former St. Pete City Council member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman led to her resignation in September. Nowicki hired a private investigator, who uncovered Wheeler-Bowman was residing outside her district.

He also filed an unsuccessful ethics complaint against Welch over his appointment of James Corbett as City Development Administrator.

Nowicki said he has also filed a complaint with the IRS against Allendale United Methodist Church, a congregation led by progressive activist Andy Oliver, arguing the church is involved in political campaigns and political fundraising, which would make it ineligible for tax exemption as a religious institution.

The District 3 seat is an at large seat, meaning it is elected countywide. Republicans hold a voter registration advantage of nearly 17,000 voters.

Nowicki won’t file his first campaign finance report as a candidate for County Commission until Aug. 10.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLawyers push to make transgender care court challenge a class-action lawsuit

nextTSG Advisors launches, providing clients with insight far beyond public policy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Rick Scott earns endorsements from 59 Florida Sheriffs for 2024 re-election bid
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more