‘No B.S.’: Ron DeSantis plans another New Hampshire trip

Florida’s Governor is bound for the Granite State yet again.

Ron DeSantis will head to Rye, New Hampshire Sunday for an installment in what is called the “No B.S. BBQ Series” with Ambassador Scott Brown.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m., for those interested in making the drive.

The Governor’s latest trip to the state comes after polls show him struggling in second place.

A new J.L. Partners poll reported Sunday by the British Daily Mail shows DeSantis with just 15% support, 27 points below Donald Trump’s 42%. In a tie for third place with 8% each: former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

DeSantis does better against Trump in a hypothetical where every other person in the field abandons their candidacies. In that scenario, Trump prevails 50% to 33%.

Other New Hampshire polls have been in the field in July, all of which show DeSantis down against Trump to varying degrees.

The Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center shows the Florida Governor just 14 points behind the former President, 37% to 23%.

The American Pulse survey conducted between July 5 and July 11 shows Trump with 48% and DeSantis with 10.5%, just 0.5% more than Christie’s 10%.

A National Research Inc. survey of 500 likely GOP Primary voters conducted between Monday and Wednesday last week shows the Governor 24 points behind Trump, 39% to 15%.

The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump ahead of DeSantis 41% to 17% in a crowded field, and 49% to 29% if the race were somehow just two people.