July 18, 2023
Poll: Ron DeSantis closes gap with Donald Trump in New Hampshire to 14 points

A.G. Gancarski July 18, 2023

The new survey shows signs of life for Florida's Governor in the Granite State.

New polling from New Hampshire shows Ron DeSantis better positioned against Donald Trump than any Granite State poll in weeks.

The Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center shows the Florida Governor just 14 points behind the former President, 37% to 23%.

Trump lost 5 points from April, while DeSantis gained 1 point.

Meanwhile, other candidates are in single digits.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has 8% support, up 6 points from April. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is at 6%, up from 1% in April. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is also at 6%, with Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley taking 5% support. Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence and former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd of Texas are each at 1%.

Trump has 52% of self-proclaimed “conservatives” and 39% of “libertarians,” but is in fourth place with “moderates,” taking just 11%. Meanwhile, DeSantis leads with moderates, taking 26%, while Scott and Christie are each in the mid-teens.

Trump also has the most committed supporters, with 76% “definitely” voting for him, compared to just 14% of DeSantis supporters who are locked in for the Governor. Only 9% of DeSantis supporters are ruling out Trump; only 3% of Trumpers are categorically opposed to DeSantis.

DeSantis is the top second choice, with 18% saying they’d choose him as an alternate, including 37% of Trump supporters. Meanwhile, 30% of DeSantis supporters rank Ramaswamy as their alternate option.

Meanwhile, almost one-third (31%) of GOP Primary voters say they are “enthusiastic” about DeSantis as a nominee, 12 points below Trump in that metric. An additional 34% say they’d be “satisfied” with DeSantis, with another 30% “dissatisfied” or “angry” at the prospect.

This latest New Hampshire poll should help DeSantis in the Race to the White House polling average in the state, which shows Trump ahead of DeSantis, 43% to 14%.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

