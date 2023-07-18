Ron DeSantis says he might get a ‘sublease’ in South Carolina for presidential bid

Those with short-term rentals in South Carolina shouldn’t be surprised to hear from Florida’s Governor. He may be looking to rent.

During a press conference in the Columbia area, Ron DeSantis said he might get a “sublease” so he can spend more time in the Palmetto State chasing votes in the state’s Presidential Primary.

“Maybe my wife and I will get a little sublease somewhere and bring the kids and just kind of enjoy,” DeSantis said, promising that Palmetto State Republicans would see “a lot of us or a lot of me, at least.”

DeSantis, who has been largely absent from Florida in recent weeks since launching his presidential campaign, told the audience that South Carolina voters would respond to his record of accomplishment in the Sunshine State.

“I also think that you have a lot of folks in South Carolina who want to see results. They want to see you be able to stand up, hold your ground and fight back against the people that are destroying this country. Nobody has done that more than me with what we’ve done in Florida since I’ve been Governor,” DeSantis said.

“I mean, you want to talk about ‘woke,’ we’ve beat the ‘woke’ and the schools and the corporations and the bureaucracy all across the board,” he added. “We fight and we win and I think we’re in a situation here where voters are sick of the excuses, they’re sick of the sloganeering and they want to see a President go in there.”

DeSantis also noted that Florida and South Carolina share a love for the military.

“What state cares more about active duty, military and veterans more than South Carolina? I mean, there may be some up there. Florida is probably a competitor.”

DeSantis has ground to make up in the state, according to the Race to the White House polling average. Donald Trump has 41% support, with DeSantis at 18%. In-state candidates Nikki Haley and Tim Scott are at 10%, meanwhile.

There is precedent for DeSantis subleasing for political purposes. During his last term in Congress, the Governor rented a home from former confidant Kent Stermon after redistricting rendered him politically homeless without moving into his remapped district south of Jacksonville.