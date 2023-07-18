Ron DeSantis rolls out plan to remove ‘woke mind virus’ from the military

Ron DeSantis continues to root out the so-called “woke mind virus,” which he now says is in the U.S. Armed Forces, and which he intends to remove if elected President.
In South Carolina, the Florida Governor and presidential candidate excoriated a “military that has been ordered by civilian officials to pursue political ideology, to pursue social experimentation, to be yet another institution in American life that gets infected with the woke mind virus.”
“This is changing the character of the military,” DeSantis said in West Columbia. “It’s changing the culture of our services and it’s creating a situation in which great warriors have been driven away and recruiting is at an all-time low post abolition of the draft in the Vietnam conflict.”
Among the issues the Governor identified: the use of at least one “drag queen” to help with military recruitment.
“When China sees the Navy, for example, using drag queens to recruit people, they are laughing in our face. When you see some of the nonsense that’s gone on in the services, these are things that would have been unthinkable even 10 years ago, much less in prior generations. Our enemies are whetting their appetite.”
DeSantis vows to “end drag shows on military bases,” according to his campaign. He said Tuesday that “having things like drag shows on military bases, we shouldn’t even be having this discussion,” but it shows “people have lost their way.”
The Governor, if elected President, will also target transgender members of the military, no longer allowing “transgender personnel to serve in the military in their preferred sex.” He would also stop providing “taxpayer funds for sex change hormones and surgeries, which cause issues with readiness.”
“The military is using your tax dollars to pay for hormones and sex change operations for people in the military,” DeSantis said, wondering how that leads to a “lethal fighting force.”
Additionally, DeSantis will end the “DEI bureaucracy,” including eliminating the “Defense Equity Team,” the “Defense Advisory Commission on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” and a swath of other DEI initiatives. The Governor also promises to ban courses “associated with critical race theory at service academies.”
“We need to make sure they’re upholding martial values and martial education,” DeSantis said.
Additionally, the Governor’s campaign says he would ban “equity plans that prioritize certain veterans for benefits over others based on their race,” and would “investigate any commander suspected of using racial or gender preferences in promotions.”
In his remarks, DeSantis also targeted “electric” vehicles, saying that China is not “forcing” their military to use them, but is instead ramping up a “coal plant every week.”
If President, DeSantis would also ban the “Department of Defense from conducting business with advertising with left-wing firms that blacklist conservative news sources.”
DeSantis would, according to his campaign, use “the ‘Bully Pulpit’ to engage all Americans on the power and meaning of its all-volunteer fighting force and a meaningful, purpose-driven military force that will have the resources, backing of their Commander-in-Chief, and the American people to defend the Constitution and the United States.”
He would also “develop a program for schools to teach that our military is and has been a force for justice and good in the world.”
Additionally, he would order “the Department of Defense to collaborate with external organizations to encourage open expression of honest views on perceptions and morale from potential recruits, voluntary military departures, and current personnel. Special focus will be given to addressing the perception of politicization within the military.”
Dont Say FLA
July 18, 2023 at 11:34 am
Basic Training removes all the “mind viruses” that are not wanted in new recruits.
I thought Rhonda was In The Navy. I thought Rhonda Sailed the Seven Seas. In The Navy. Rhonda did as he pleased.
But Rhonda doesn’t know about basic training?
LOL @ Evidently Stolen Valor Rhonda
Andrew Linko
July 18, 2023 at 11:41 am
The military has a ‘white supremacy group’ problem, known it for years and has resulted in many non-white deaths of service members, women and men. But sine the GOPs base of DC tourists are the same, DeSantis will never face reality and will continue to lose support!
JD
July 18, 2023 at 11:42 am
His and the GOP obsession with LGBTQ is the real mind virus. Do they project much? We all know that’s a yes.
Shameless GOP idiocy.
And now they are in so deep, they cannot backup the train without wrecking it. All the while it’s heading for a broken ravine bridge.
Thomas Tooberville
July 18, 2023 at 11:45 am
I am on board with Ron DeSantis as long as his list of mind viruses to be removed does not include the anti-abortion mind virus i mean i am pro-life and Ron better be pro-life too and better not expect me to allow any military appointments or military promotions when somebody might get an abortion (so scary!)
Wimmen folk should not be in the military of course and if they are forced to have a baby then they will have to be discharged meaning one less woman in the military and back in the kitchen where she belongs. Once we get that all up and running, then every anti-female-in-the-military male solder can just [email protected] their female counterparts, knocking them up and out of the proud US military service which does not provide babysitting, so they have to quit.