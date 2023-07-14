Poll: Dead heat for 2nd place between Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire

Ron DeSantis continues to find the Granite State to be challenging terrain, with a new survey showing him in a statistical tie for second place in the GOP presidential primary race with Chris Christie.

The American Pulse survey conducted between July 5 and July 11 shows DeSantis leading the former New Jersey Governor by half a percentage point, 10.5% to 10%. Close behind are Sen. Tim Scott (6.9%) and Vivek Ramaswamy (5.3%), followed by Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, and Doug Burgum, all below 5%.

While rounding brings DeSantis to 11%, the New Hampshire poll is the latest sign that the Governor’s investment in the state isn’t swaying voters, especially given former President Donald Trump leads with 48% support. This is his worst performance in any poll of Granite State voters who intend to participate in the GOP Primary.

This survey’s release comes just after another recent poll was the first in weeks to show the Governor as high as 15%. A new National Research Inc. survey of 500 likely GOP Primary voters conducted between Monday and Wednesday shows the Governor at that threshold, but 24 points behind Trump.

Trump continues to dominate New Hampshire polling.

The most recent St. Anselm College Survey Center poll shows former President Donald Trump leading DeSantis, 47% to 19% in a crowded field.

A New Hampshire Journal-Coefficient poll of more than 900 likely voters taken June 14-16 showed the Florida Governor with just 13% support. That number put him 34 points behind Trump (47%), and just 4 points above Christie.

The Race to the White House polling average shows Trump ahead of DeSantis 43% to 14% in a crowded field, and 49% to 25% if the race were between just the two of them.

Despite the poor polls, a recent memo from the DeSantis campaign says they’re going to keep working in the Granite State, where the Florida Governor spent Independence Day marching in parades.

“We will not cede New Hampshire. From what we can tell, pro-DeSantis efforts are currently and will continue to run a robust effort in Iowa, South Carolina, and New Hampshire, that includes paid media and field. While Super Tuesday is critically important, we will not dedicate resources to Super Tuesday that slow our momentum in New Hampshire.”