Punching down? Ron DeSantis campaign memo zeroes in on Tim Scott

The presidential campaign of Ron DeSantis is promising “scrutiny” for an opponent who has polled below him in every survey of the 2024 GOP field thus far,

In a “confidential friends and family update” memo first reported by NBC News, a South Carolina Senator stands alone as the only candidate who is not Donald Trump that the campaign professes to worry about.

“What has not changed are the candidates who are realistically being courted by the electorate. As it has been for the last year, Trump and DeSantis remain the only viable options for two-thirds of the likely Republican Primary electorate. While Tim Scott has earned a serious look at this stage, his bio is lacking the fight that our electorate is looking for in the next President,” the memo asserts.

“We expect Tim Scott to receive appropriate scrutiny in the weeks ahead. We’ve found low to no interest in Vivek Ramaswamy, Doug Burgum, and Nikki Haley while far too many voters will not consider Mike Pence and Chris Christie for them to feel remotely viable.”

Scott is not registering as a contender in most polling of the race. The Race to the White House polling average shows him with just 3% support, far behind DeSantis’ 20% and Trump’s 51%. In South Carolina, Scott has 10% support on average, behind DeSantis’ 18% and Trump’s 41%.

The Governor will be in the Palmetto State next week, with a campaign event in Tega Cay Monday and a press conference in Columbia Tuesday. If he is going on the attack against Scott, that would be a likely place to begin the onslaught.

The memo points to a strategy through Labor Day focusing on New Hampshire, despite the Governor being down 42% to 15% on average in the state.

“We will not cede New Hampshire. From what we can tell, pro-DeSantis efforts are currently and will continue to run a robust effort in Iowa, South Carolina, and New Hampshire, that includes paid media and field. While Super Tuesday is critically important, we will not dedicate resources to Super Tuesday that slow our momentum in New Hampshire.”

Biographical details will also be part of the appeal in those three states, along with an affirmation of Trump’s negatives that include “transgenderism” and a “cozy relationship with the Saudi royal family.” The campaign will court controversy with “big, bold ideas that get people talking.”

“The earned media is the cake. The paid media (early states and national conservative cable) is the icing and keeps the messaging points from the earned media hits in the voter’s face.”