July 13, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis appoints Paetra Brownlee to 6th DCA

Jacob OglesJuly 13, 20233min1

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Ukraine to NATO? ‘Non-starter’ for Ron DeSantis

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis repeats claim that he brought ‘pride’ to Florida by being Governor

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 7.13.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Paetra Brownlee. copy
She fills a vacancy created by Jay Cohen's retirement.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Circuit Judge Paetra Brownlee to the 6th District Court of Appeal in Lakeland.

Brownlee, a Winter Park judge, was previously appointed by DeSantis to the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court, where she has served since 2020.

Before that point, Brownlee served as a partner at The Brownlee Law Firm in Orlando. Her husband, Michael Brownlee, still runs the private practice, which specializes in appellate cases.

Judge Brownlee received her bachelor’s degree from Emory University and her Juris Doctor from the Florida State University College of Law.

Brownlee fills a judicial vacancy triggered by the departure of Appellate Judge Jay Cohen, who announced in May he was leaving the bench. Cohen served for 14 years on the 5th District Court of Appeal in Daytona Beach before DeSantis reassigned him in January, according to the Lakeland Ledger.

The 6th DCA was created by the Legislature last year and came online in January. It launched while operating in an office building in Lakeland, while also renting space in Orlando.

Lawmakers in 2022 passed a plan to move circuits that cover Duval and Nassau counties from the 1st DCA to the 5th DCA and create a new 6th DCA, which stretches from Orange County in Central Florida down to Southwest Florida, covering Lee and Collier counties.

The change was made to offset the workload of the appellate courts, which have seen a rise in the average annual cases from 10,000 in 1979, the last time a new appellate court was created, to 20,000 today.

Of note, DeSantis recently appointed Meredith Sasso, one of the original judges assigned to the 6th DCA, as a Florida Supreme Court Justice.

Brownlee takes office immediately. She joins seven other sitting judges on the 6th DCA. Dan Traver serves as the Chief Judge. Other judges include Joshua Mize, Mary Alice Nardella, Jared Smith, John Stargel, Keith White and Carrie Ann Wozniak.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPunching down? Ron DeSantis campaign memo zeroes in on Tim Scott

nextLast Call for 7.13.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

One comment

  • My Take

    July 13, 2023 at 5:32 pm

    I wonder what is wrong with her?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories