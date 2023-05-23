Gov. DeSantis appoints Meredith Sasso to Florida Supreme Court

Gov. Ron DeSantis named Judge Meredith Sasso of the 6th District Court of Appeal to the Florida Supreme Court, his office announced.

“I am proud to appoint Judge Meredith Sasso to the Florida Supreme Court because her fidelity to the Constitution will help preserve freedom in our state for generations to come,” DeSantis said in a released statement. “As a Cuban-American woman who understands the importance of our constitutional system and the rule of law, Judge Sasso will serve our state well.”

Sasso graduated from the University of Florida in 2005 and earned her law degree there in 2008. After representing clients in the private sector, she served as Deputy General Counsel for DeSantis’ predecessor, Rick Scott.

Scott then appointed her to the 5th District Court of Appeal in January 2019, shortly before he left office and DeSantis was sworn in. DeSantis then shifted her to the newly created 6th DCA at the start of this year.

“I am incredibly honored that Governor Ron DeSantis is entrusting me with this position,” Sasso said in a released statement. “The judiciary plays a critical and unique role in our constitutional government, and I am resolutely committed to upholding the rule of law for as long as I am privileged to serve.”

The appointment is DeSantis’ seventh to the Florida Supreme Court since he took office. Two of those appointees, Robert Luck and Barbara Lagoa, were later tapped by then-President Donald Trump to the federal 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, so DeSantis has named five out of the seven justices currently sitting on the Florida Supreme Court.

Sasso replaces Justice Ricky Polston, who resigned on March 31 and was later named as General Counsel for Citizens Property Insurance Corp., a state-backed property insurer.

Sasso’s husband, Michael, is a Winter Park lawyer who was appointed by DeSantis to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board. The board is at the center of DeSantis’ battle with The Walt Disney Co. over the use of the land surrounding its theme parks in Central Florida.