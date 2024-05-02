Marco Rubio blames ‘antisemitic zombies’ for campus protests against Israel

Florida’s senior Senator is speaking out about ongoing protests on college campuses against Israel’s continued war footing.
During a Fox News hit, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio argued that brainwashing and indoctrination leveraged a vocal minority of students and others into causing chaos across the land.
“What you have now is a complete breakdown of law and order,” the Senator said on “America Reports.”
“You have hundreds of thousands of American students who can’t go back on campus who feel threatened, who in the middle of finals are being disrupted, who paid a lot of money to go to these schools because a few thousand antisemitic zombies who have been brainwashed by two decades of indoctrination and the belief that the world is divided between victimizers and oppressors, victimizers and victims. And that the victimizer in this particular case, the ones that are oppressing people are Jews in Israel.”
The Senator has accused President Joe Biden of caving to “antisemitic mobs” at various points, and also of being unable to communicate effectively. During Thursday’s cable hit, Rubio said staffers didn’t trust Biden to meet the moment.
“I think they don’t have a lot of confidence in his ability to communicate. I really do and that’s a problem because one of the key jobs of a President in a moment like this is to go before the nation, explain what’s happening, put it in context. And I don’t think they have a lot of confidence that he has the ability to do that. They’re afraid of what might happen,” Rubio argued.
Rubio also suggested that splinters in the Democratic coalition were in play, with “elements of his activist base, not just in Michigan, but in the Democratic Party, donors and the like, who sympathize with what these protesters are about.”
4 comments
Billy Ray
May 2, 2024 at 10:13 am
Democrats advocated to defund the police. They don’t want law and order. Biden is destroying America.
Andy
May 2, 2024 at 10:40 am
I wonder if the GOP and Rubio would be condemning these antisemitic when they found our it is Trump’s base of voters and supporters at his rallies
Dont Say FLA
May 2, 2024 at 10:44 am
The protestors are protesting in support of human life.
The G0P claims to be pro-life, but there’s one problem: G0P’s support of human life ends where action begins.
The G0P claims to support life, right up until they might actually have to. Then your life is your own problem.
Bro Bama
May 2, 2024 at 10:46 am
Rubio needs to show us his long form birth certificate. People are saying he’s an alien. Not a Cuban or Mexican or Venezuelan, but an actual space alien. That’s why his fingers and ears are all wrong.