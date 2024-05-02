Marco Rubio blames ‘antisemitic zombies’ for campus protests against Israel

Florida’s senior Senator is speaking out about ongoing protests on college campuses against Israel’s continued war footing.

During a Fox News hit, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio argued that brainwashing and indoctrination leveraged a vocal minority of students and others into causing chaos across the land.

“What you have now is a complete breakdown of law and order,” the Senator said on “America Reports.”

“You have hundreds of thousands of American students who can’t go back on campus who feel threatened, who in the middle of finals are being disrupted, who paid a lot of money to go to these schools because a few thousand antisemitic zombies who have been brainwashed by two decades of indoctrination and the belief that the world is divided between victimizers and oppressors, victimizers and victims. And that the victimizer in this particular case, the ones that are oppressing people are Jews in Israel.”

The Senator has accused President Joe Biden of caving to “antisemitic mobs” at various points, and also of being unable to communicate effectively. During Thursday’s cable hit, Rubio said staffers didn’t trust Biden to meet the moment.

“I think they don’t have a lot of confidence in his ability to communicate. I really do and that’s a problem because one of the key jobs of a President in a moment like this is to go before the nation, explain what’s happening, put it in context. And I don’t think they have a lot of confidence that he has the ability to do that. They’re afraid of what might happen,” Rubio argued.

Rubio also suggested that splinters in the Democratic coalition were in play, with “elements of his activist base, not just in Michigan, but in the Democratic Party, donors and the like, who sympathize with what these protesters are about.”