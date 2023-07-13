Last Call for 7.13.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $300 million in grant funding for resiliency projects across the state.

The money will cover 71 new resilience and adaptation projects as well as three previously awarded projects that are intended to mitigate the effects of flooding and storm surges in coastal and inland communities.

The funding, overseen by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, was included in the $116 billion budget for the fiscal year that began July 1.

“The Framework for Freedom budget is a testament to our unwavering commitment to protect Florida’s communities and secure their economic vitality,” DeSantis said. “Florida is a storm-prone state, and following two back-to-back hurricanes last year, this funding advances Florida’s continuing efforts to strengthen our infrastructure and fortify against the impacts of storm surge and flooding.”

The awards range from six-figure projects in rural areas of the state to a $25 million grant for stormwater improvements in Tampa.

“We are grateful for Gov. DeSantis’ steadfast dedication to the resilience of our state,” DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton said. “The funding for this year’s Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience Plan enables us to prepare both inland and coastal communities for the risks of storm surge, rainfall-induced flooding, and hurricanes. It underscores the importance of protecting Florida’s natural resources and critical infrastructure.”

DEP is accepting grant applications for the next round of Resilient Florida Grant Program funding through Sept. 1. The proposals aim to protect critical assets such as evacuation routes; infrastructure; community and emergency facilities; and natural, cultural, and historical resources.

Evening Reads

—”Confidential Ron DeSantis campaign memo looks to reassure donors amid stumbles” via Dasha Burns, Matt Dixon, Jonathan Allen and Allan Smith of NBC News

—”Donald Trump conjures up a phony dispute with DeSantis over China tariffs” via Glenn Kessler of The Washington Post

—“Trump reveals new details about $1 billion in earnings in revised filing” via Michael Kranish, Aaron Schaffer and Clara Ence Morse of The Washington Post

—”Casey DeSantis’ eyebrows spark national debate” via Heather Schwedel of Slate

—”This agency was created with a terrorism focus. Now it also has to care for migrants.” via Eileen Sullivan of The New York Times

—“No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says” via Colleen Long and Michael Balsamo of The Associated Press

—”Another insurer is leaving Florida. How much is DeSantis to blame?” via Jay Cridlin of the Tampa Bay Times

—”Florida’s environmental failures are a warning for the rest of the U.S.” via Jeff VanderMeer for TIME

—“Malaria cases in Florida have been spreading. What happened in the 20 years since the last local spread?” via Jackie Llanos of the Florida Phoenix

—”SAG-AFTRA calls history-making strike as talks with studios collapse” via Katie Kilkenny of The Hollywood Reporter

—”How Hollywood appeases China, explained by the Barbie movie” via Tim Brinkoff of Vox

Quote of the Day

“From my understanding, if we don’t see a bump in the polls, we are basically going to shut down the idea of a national operation.”

— A Ron DeSantis-aligned operative, on DeSantis 2024’s donor memo.

