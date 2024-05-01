16 arrested in Tampa Bay area for workers’ compensation fraud after Jimmy Patronis-backed sting

Sixteen people were arrested this week during a workers’ compensation sting operation involving unlicensed contractors in Manatee County.

The sting was a joint operation between state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Fraud, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the Manatee Sheriff’s Office and Manatee County Code Enforcement.

The individuals arrested were caught agreeing to perform work without a license or workers’ compensation insurance coverage. They were arrested on charges of contracting without a license and failing to secure workers’ compensation insurance coverage.

“Workers’ compensation fraud creates an unfair advantage for dishonest businesses leaving employees exposed and defenseless. Workers’ comp insurance protects customers, employees, and businesses when accidents happen,” Patronis said. “That’s why it’s imperative that contractors follow the law and carry this with this important insurance coverage.”

Those arrested include Brennan Tanner, Francis Jakubajtys, Blaine Benson, Andrew Sampson, Paul Slaughter III, Aryam Garcia Bellido De Luna, Troy Childs, Pedro Laureano, Kerry Lee, Oscar Antonio Figueroa Zelaya, Christopher Valentin, Luis A. Rosario, Nicholas J. Austine, Kim McNulty, Sergio Vargas-Olayo, and Alan Hart.

“Protecting Floridians from unlicensed activity is a top priority for DBPR and we are proud to have collaborated with CFO Patronis and MCSO to hold bad actors accountable,” DBPR Secretary Melanie Griffin said. “Sting operations are a critical proactive guard against fraudsters, and I have no doubt that the results of this operation will help prevent damage to consumers’ homes and keep money in the pockets of hardworking Floridians.”

Added Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells: “Our detectives conduct these stings with the victims of unsafe construction practices and the poor workmanship of unlicensed contractors in mind. Unsuspecting customers are the ones who suffer the most due to Workers’ Compensation Fraud. Our residents deserve better. We hope that this latest operation will serve as an example to those who choose to ignore state law requirements and take shortcuts.”

Patronis is warning others who may be shirking professional licensing and insurance requirements.

“If you try to cheat the system and your employees you will be caught and you will go to jail,” he said.

The state has a fraud hotline where consumers can report suspected bad actors: 1-800-378-0445. Individuals may also file a report online at MyFloridaCFO.com. Reports can be anonymous.