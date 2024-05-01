Police union backs James St. George for HD 19

The Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA) is endorsing Republican James St. George in the race for House District 19.

“Your unwavering commitment to public safety and support for the brave men and women in law enforcement make you an exceptional candidate for this crucial role. … We firmly believe that your platform and values align with our mission of protecting and serving the communities of our great state,” PBA President John “Kaz” Kazanjian wrote in a letter to St. George.

Kazanjian said the association will urge its members and their families to vote for St. George, adding, “Your dedication to ensuring the well-being and security of our communities is commendable, and we are confident that you will be a strong advocate for law enforcement in the Florida House of Representatives.”

St. George is one of five candidates running for the Northeast Florida seat currently held by House Speaker Paul Renner, who is term-limited this year. He faces Darryl Boyer, Sam Greco and Matthew Nellans in the Primary.

St. George, a physician, has fared best in fundraising thus far. Through March 31, he had collected $390,000 in all. While about $250,000 came from his own largesse, the $140,000 he has raised bests the rest of the GOP field.

Greco did show fundraising chops in his first report, which listed $108,000 received — including $20,000 in candidate loans — between Feb. 22 and the end of the reporting period on March 31. He also recently picked up an endorsement from U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis.

Boyer is in a distant third place with about $70,000 raised, including $20,000 in candidate loans.

Democrat Thomas Morley is also running, though the Flagler- and St. Johns-based seat is reliably Republican. Four years ago, 58% of HD 19 voters went for Donald Trump at the top of the ticket.