Gus Bilirakis endorses Sam Greco for HD 19

Republican Sam Greco picked up an endorsement from U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis as he seeks to succeed House Speaker Paul Renner in House District 19.

“With a true heart for public service, Sam served our country in the U.S. Navy with pride and distinction. I am confident that the leadership skills he gained through that experience, combined with his strong moral character, tireless work ethic, and passion for solving the challenges facing Florida’s families will serve an asset to the constituents of Flagler and St. Johns counties,” Bilirakis said.

“Sam is a true conservative who knows what it takes to get things done and will fight for an America-First agenda that will benefit his constituents. I urge the voters of HD 19 to join me in supporting Sam Greco’s candidacy.”

Greco is one of four Republicans running for the seat, which covers Flagler and part of St. Johns counties. He faces Darryl Boyer, Matthew Nellans and James St. George in the Primary. Democrat Thomas Morley is also running, however HD 19 is reliably Republican.

Greco launched his campaign in late February and got off to a fast start in fundraising — between Feb. 22 and March 31, the candidate amassed more than $155,000 for his campaign, including $20,000 in candidate loans.

A former active-duty JAG officer in the U.S. Navy, Greco most recently stationed at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville. During his time on active duty, Greco provided legal services in a variety of environments, including aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford and USS West Virginia. Greco continues to serve in the U.S. Navy Reserves as an officer.