April 16, 2024
Gov. DeSantis signs measure offering swimming lesson vouchers

A.G. Gancarski
April 16, 2024

RON DESANTIS BILL SIGNING (7)
Senate sponsor Travis Hutson said the legislation would 'save lives.' He speaks from personal experience.

It will soon be easier for Florida children to learn how to swim, after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation to subsidize lessons via vouchers.

SB 544 is a passion of sponsoring Sen. Travis Hutson of St. Johns County for good reason: His nephew once fell into a pool, but due to swimming lessons, was able to avert tragedy by knowing to flip over and float.

“If he had not gone through the program, who knows what would have happened?” Hutson told Florida Politics’ Gabrielle Russon earlier this year. “Granted, I was fortunate enough to put my kids through the program. Some of those in Florida are less fortunate, and they need the help to save lives.”

SB 544 compels the Department of Health (DOH) to create a Swimming Lesson Voucher Program to “increase water safety in this state by offering vouchers for swimming lessons at no cost to families with an income of no more than 200% of the federal poverty level who have one or more children four years of age or younger,” the measure stipulates.

Each county would be required to have one vendor.

It’s unclear what the program will ultimately cost the DOH.

One committee analysis advanced a possibility of a “significant negative (fiscal) impact due to the bill’s provisions requiring the DOH to develop an application review process and maintain a network of swimming lesson vendors in each county.

“It is unclear if these costs can be absorbed within current resources,” the analysis warns.

What’s clear to the Legislature and the Governor, however, is that when it comes to aquatic safety for Florida’s most vulnerable residents, the price is worth it.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

