Debut ‘alligator super hunt’ application process begins

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is announcing two “harvest” opportunities for alligator hunters.

One of them is traditional for the FWC, while the other one is new.

The Statewide Alligator Harvest, which has been in place since 1988, has what the FWC calls “appropriate harvest quotas to provide recreational opportunities for Floridians and non-residents who are at least 18 years old to take up to 2 alligators per permit.”

In addition, the “Alligator Super Hunt” is starting up this year after the FWC made rule changes in February.

“Each permit allows the harvest of two alligators from most alligator management units and private property (with owner permission) from Aug. 15-Dec. 31. Hunters pay a nonrefundable $5 fee for each application and may apply as many times as they want between 10 a.m. ET May 3 through 11:59 p.m. June 3. Applying multiple times will increase the chance of being drawn. This year, 100 permits will be awarded,” the FWC said.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,356 permits for the traditional hunt will be issued for the hunting season running from Aug. 15 to Nov. 8.

“There is no cost to apply, but credit card information must be submitted, and applicants may only submit one application,” the FWC said.

Applications are being taken in four phases, with the first starting May 3 and running through May 13.

But those who miss the first wave can apply between May 17 and May 27, May 31 and June 10, and June 13 until the permit cap is met.

A Florida hunting license is not required to participate in this action, which will lead to the removal of a relatively negligible amount of the estimated 1.3 million alligators in the state.