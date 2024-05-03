May 3, 2024
USF, TECO honor long history of collaboration with new clean energy research center
Image via TECO

Janelle Irwin Taylor

TECO Clean Energy USF Rhea Law
'USF and Tampa Electric are solving significant challenges, improving lives and building a resilient, healthy environment for future generations.'

The University of South Florida (USF) and Tampa Electric (TECO) have collaborated on various initiatives since 1974, work that has sought to strengthen the regional workforce and drive energy innovation.

The partners recently hosted an event honoring their partnership, and announced a new clean energy research center at USF to be named for TECO.

The TECO Clean Energy Research Center at USF leads groundbreaking renewable energy projects, such as identifying solar energy applications for electrical power.

“The strong legacy of this partnership, of its commitment to clean-energy solutions and a healthier environment, is among the reasons that USF attracts high-caliber students from around the country and the world,” Center Director Yogi Goswami said.

“Together with Tampa Electric, we are providing them with the tools to become problem-solvers and energy leaders. It also helps us attract world-class faculty, because that support creates greater opportunities to find solutions to the many environmental issues we are facing here at home, across the nation and globally.”

USF and TECO will continue working together, harnessing their collective expertise and resources to accelerate innovation in energy generation.

“USF and Tampa Electric are solving significant challenges, improving lives and building a resilient, healthy environment for future generations,” USF President Rhea Law said. “This is a great example of why I place such a high priority on partnerships: We are better together.”

Since its collaboration began a half-century ago, TECO and USF have partnered on several energy initiatives, ranging from electric vehicles and smart grid technology, to solar array efficiency and more.

Through this partnership, TECO also offers opportunities for USF students to gain hands-on experience in the energy sector through internships, new degree programs, talent development programming and thought leadership, all provided by both USF and TECO to further its goal to create the next generation of problem solvers and energy leaders.

“Tampa Electric knows the value that the USF family of educators and students brings to the field of power generation,” TECO President & CEO Archie Collins said.

“The Clean Energy Research Center at USF is a tremendous opportunity for TECO and USF to strengthen our relationship through collaboration on the future of energy generation. There is certainly no shortage of challenges in this field — the synergies between our teams will shape and accelerate our drive for a cleaner future that is both reliable and affordable.”

Janelle Irwin Taylor

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 3, 2024 at 1:43 pm

    Does USF really not realize TECO been conning them? TECO wants to learn about alternative energy so they know how to prevent it.

    Reply

Categories