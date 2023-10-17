Ron DeSantis says ‘toxic culture’ precludes ‘Gaza refugees’ entering U.S.

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to argue that there is no reason for the United States to accept political refugees from the Gaza Strip.

Appearing on “Hannity,” the Governor honed that argument, explaining why he believes “the idea that we can kind of separate like a terrorist from someone that may be a freedom lover that just doesn’t work.”

DeSantis’ take is that they are essentially programmed to “hate Jews” and “there’s no reason to be importing that into the United States.”

“My position is very clear as the first President to say, ‘No Gaza refugees, period, we’re just not going to do it.’ And why? Because we don’t want to import the pathologies from the Gaza Strip and other places in the Middle East to the United States of America.”

“They are taught to hate Jews. They are taught that Israel has no right to exist. The textbooks that they use don’t even have Israel on the map at all. And so this is just endemic to their culture. It’s a really toxic culture that’s developed,” DeSantis told Fox News viewers.

DeSantis has made the media rounds promulgating this position in recent days.

“It’s not saying everyone in the Gaza Strip is a member of Hamas, although they did elect Hamas back in the day. And I guarantee (that) support amongst the population in the Gaza Strip for those attacks on Israel probably is very, very high in terms of public opinion. But it doesn’t even matter if they’re part of that. I mean, if they have this embedded in their worldview, which they do. And it’s sad and it’s nasty but it’s true,” DeSantis opined on Monday’s Guy Benson Show.

DeSantis has used the purported “worldview” of Gaza residents to preemptively justify impending Israeli war tactics at campaign stops also.

“That is Hamas’ fault if they’re killed,” he said in Council Bluffs, Iowa Saturday. “It is not Israel’s fault if they are killed.”

“If you look at how they behave, not all of them are Hamas, but they are all antisemitic. None of them believe Israel’s right to exist. None of the Arab States are willing to take (them), you know, any of them, the Arab States should be taking them. If you have refugees, you don’t fly people and import them into the United States of America,” he said in Creston, Iowa.