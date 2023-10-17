October 17, 2023
Passel of pols back Harold Pryor for re-election as Broward State Attorney
Harold Pryor nabs another major endorsement, this time from Sean Shaw.

Jesse Scheckner

pryor
Close to four dozen current and former elected officials want Pryor to remain in office.

Forty-six current and former elected officials are backing Broward County State Attorney Harold Pryor for re-election, his campaign says.

The passel of pols endorsing Pryor come from all levels of government, including U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a fellow Democrat who previously served in the Florida Legislature and Broward Commission.

Pryor said in a statement that he still has the “same passion and commitment” for the job he had during his 2020 run for the office.

“I am overwhelmed by and deeply grateful for the level of support from such a diverse set of community members and community leaders for my re-election campaign,” he said. “We have come a long way, but still have a long way to go.”

Pryor’s endorsers from the Legislature include Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, Senate Democratic Leader-designate Jason Pizzo, Sens. Shevrin Jones and Rosalind Osgood, and Reps. Robin Bartleman, Daryl Campbell, Hillary Cassel, Dan Daley, Michael Gottlieb, Christine Hunschofsky and Marie Woodson.

Bobby Dubose, a former House Democratic Leader, gave Pryor a nod as well.

At the county level, Pryor enjoys the backing of Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg, Broward Property Appraiser Marty Kiar, Broward School Board member Debbi Hixon and Broward Commissioners Mark Bogen, Beam Furr, Hazel Rogers and Steve Geller, a past member of the Senate.

City officials endorsing him include Coconut Creek Mayor Josh Rydell; Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook; Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy; Deerfield Beach Mayor Bill Ganz; Lauderhill Mayor Ken Thurston; Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis; Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam; Tamarac Mayor Michelle Gomez; West Park Mayor Felicia Brunson; West Park Vice Mayor Brandon Smith; Coral Springs Commissioners Joshua Simmons and Nancy Metayer; Miramar Commissioners Alexandria Davis and Yvette Colburne; Sunrise Commissioners Jacqueline Guzman and Mark Douglas; Lauderhill Commissioners Ray Martin and Lawrence “Jabbow” Martin; West Park Commissioners Joy Smith and Katrina Touchstone; Deerfield Beach Commissioner Bernie Parnass; Tamarac Commissioner Morey Wright; Hollywood Commissioner Idelma Quintana; and Plantation Commissioners Jennifer Andreau, Denise Horland and Louis Reinstein.

Three lawyerss — Teresa Fanning-Williams, and Sarahnell Murphy, who ran in 2020 for Broward State Attorney, and Jim Lewis, who ran for Attorney General last year  — also want to see Pryor serve a second term.

So far, Pryor has an unobstructed path to victory. No one has filed to challenge him.

He’s raised more than $162,000 toward his re-election since filing in May, including $50,000 during the third quarter of 2023. An overwhelming majority of his Q3 contributions came from lawyers in South Florida, according to his filings with the Florida Division of Elections.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at Jess[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

