Ron DeSantis backs Marco Rubio’s call to remove Hamas backers on visas from U.S.

Ron DeSantis is backing Marco Rubio’s call to revoke visas for foreign nationals identified as Hamas supporters.
During an interview on the Guy Benson Show, the Governor affirmed Florida’s senior Senator’s demand that those who protest in favor of the foreign terrorist organization be removed from the country.
“You don’t have a right to be here on a visa. You don’t have a right to be studying in the United States and we have a right to defend our people. And I think that having that is a huge problem,” DeSantis said.
In a letter last week to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Rubio urged him to “immediately use existing law to eradicate this hate from our country,” by conducting a “thorough review of all visa holders and applicants,” including at universities DeSantis says anti-American sentiment there is worse than it was after Sept. 11, 2001, with “radical ideologies” being foisted on students.
“I don’t think in our universities you had students signing letters praising what had happened there,” DeSantis said. “And then now you have a situation where they’re falling all over themselves to try to glorify Hamas.”
During the same interview, DeSantis again separated himself from the position of 2024 rival Nikki Haley. The former United Nations envoy believes that half of those on the Gaza Strip reject Hamas, and want to be free of “terrorist rule,” and that the U.S. can vet refugees successfully.
In the reckoning of DeSantis, who argued this weekend that even non-Hamas refugees from Gaza are “antisemitic,” the potential refugees are also anti-American. Additionally, he said it’s simply “not in our interest to be bringing people in from the Gaza Strip to the United States of America.”
“We’ve brought people in from other parts of the world. I mean, some of the people from Somalia have gone on to commit terrorist attacks in places like Minnesota, they’ve been arrested for terrorism,” DeSantis said.
The Governor does not believe it matters whether the potential refugees back Hamas or not.
“It’s not saying everyone in the Gaza Strip is a member of Hamas, although they did elect Hamas back in the day. And I guarantee (that) support amongst the population in the Gaza Strip for those attacks on Israel probably is very, very high in terms of public opinion. But it doesn’t even matter if they’re part of that. I mean, if they have this embedded in their worldview, which they do. And it’s sad and it’s nasty but it’s true,” DeSantis opined.
3 comments
Mr. Haney
October 16, 2023 at 4:33 pm
Both DeSantis and Rubio should head over to Israel and enlist.
SteveHC
October 16, 2023 at 4:35 pm
Although Rubio and DeSantis do have a valid point, implementation would not only have a minimally positive effect at best but quite possibly backfire by making things worse. First is the oroblem of indentifying foreign supporters that are here. 2nd is our courts’ likelihood of countermanding it. 3rd is the fact of the overwhelming number of protestors being American citizens and otherwise not being deportable. 4th is the politicians’ lack of awareness that most of the problem – both on college/university campuses and elsewhere with the country – was created through the efforts of professional (paid) and amateur (paid and/or volunteer) consultants and activists who can and will rear their ugly heads once again. Political grandstanding by our elected officials generally accomplishes nothing but often simply creates more problems.
Earl Pitts "The Earl Of Politics" American
October 16, 2023 at 4:43 pm
Good afternoon America,
Read The Ronald’s comments carefully Dook 4 Brains Leftists and you will all agree 100% that The Ronald will handle the above situation just like you or me would as Leader of The Free World would.
Sometimes we wonder if the Dook 4 Brains regular Desantis trashers really read the entirity of The Ronalds sage words of wisdom prior to launching themselves into an emotional tirade against The Ronald.
See my Dook 4 Brains Leftys we CAN all just get along!!!
I, Earl Pitts American, am offering my most prized “Besty Lefty” status to any Leftys bold enough to agree with me, Earl Pitts American.
Thanks America,
EPA