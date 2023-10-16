Ron DeSantis’ Israel rescue mission was about something more than Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ rapid mobilization of state resources to evacuate Americans from Israel benefited many beyond the Sunshine State’s borders, leaving an impression sure to ripple from coast to coast as he runs a presidential campaign.

During a Monday afternoon press conference, media teased out that there were just 70 Floridians — out of 269 Americans — on board a state-funded jet that landed Sunday evening in Tampa after departing from Tel Aviv. That means DeSantis leveraged his official powers to help Floridians but also Americans at large, taking the shape of something bigger nationwide at a critical moment in his bid for the Oval Office.

DeSantis last week issued an emergency order authorizing the use of state resources to facilitate evacuations from Israel as the country began fighting a war against Hamas, a terrorist organization that carried out an unprecedented deadly terrorist attack on Israel a little more than a week ago.

That order led to a partnership with a Tampa-based nonprofit, Project DYNAMO, which carried out a successful rescue mission Sunday evening culminating in a DeSantis tarmac appearance welcoming the formerly stranded Americans, one Czech Republic citizen and four dogs.

Federal authorities estimate 30 Americans were killed during the Hamas attacks and at least 13 are feared missing.

The State Department is scrambling to evacuate Americans from the war-engaged Israel where the dangerous airspace has made ordinary commercial travel unfeasible.

DeSantis is too. And now he can claim he brought back some of the 20,000-plus Americans stranded in the war-engaged Israel just as fast as the federal government.

The mission wasn’t only a success for the 269 Americans. It’s also a win for DeSantis’ political ambitions.

While the Monday afternoon press conference did not include anyone from the DeSantis administration or campaign, his leadership was often the subject of discussion.

Stern repeatedly commended DeSantis during the press conference, noting at one point that he had “the courtesy and patriotism to welcome Americans home.”

Stern also touched on the federal government.

“We have a decent relationship with the State Department,” Stern said. “But it depends on the day.”

The evacuees selected to speak about the mission also heaped praise on DeSantis.

“I thank Gov. DeSantis,” a teary-eyed Linda Neumann said. “He’s awesome.”

Neumann and her husband, Ron Neumann, are a couple who split their time between Israel and Melbourne, Florida.

Ron Neumann served in the United States military and saw combat in Vietnam, meaning this was the second time he returned home from a war-torn area. He contrasted DeSantis’ warm reception with the critical protests he received returning from the unpopular war in Vietnam.

DeSantis has been incredibly vocal since war broke out in Israel.

It’s hardly a new issue for him, however. During his first year as Governor in 2019, DeSantis led a trade delegation to Israel. He also went to the country again this year as part of a sprawling trade mission.