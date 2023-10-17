TECO Line Streetcar posts record ridership

The TECO Line Streetcar has set record ridership in the past year with 1,315,103 passenger trips from Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023, the highest annual ridership in the service’s more than 20 years of operation.

The annual record comes after the Streetcar broke several monthly ridership records over the past year, including the best month in its history in March with 127,863 passenger trips.

The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART), which operates the Streetcar, attributes the recent popularity to an increase in service frequency to every 12 minutes during peak hours, as well as population growth along the Streetcar route and near record tourism in downtown Tampa.

“We are elated to be celebrating another year of record ridership on the Streetcar,” HART interim CEO Scott Drainville said. “The success of the Streetcar is a result of our community coming together to invest in public transportation.”

HART operates the Streetcar line in partnership with the city of Tampa and Tampa Historic Streetcar, Inc. This month marks 21 years since the iconic yellow streetcars returned to the downtown area.

The TECO Line Streetcar runs through downtown Tampa with stops serving the Tampa Convention Center, Amalie Arena, the Florida Aquarium and Ybor City.

The Streetcar, which operates along a 2.7-mile footprint, likely also has benefitted from the free fares that have been in place for about five years.

But the record ridership may be in trouble as the fare-free operation remains under question. Operators are considering resuming fees for the service if an application to the state for a continuation of a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation that has allowed the service to remain free is not approved.

Other options to balance costs should the grant not come through include extending wait times for the Streetcar from the current 12-15 minutes to 20 minutes, another shift that could impact ridership.

Without the grant, HART has few other options as it continues to face dire financial constraints and the Legislature this year approved a bill calling for the Florida Department of Transportation to study HART’s organizational structure. That study, which would include analyzing possible dissolution, is due to the Governor and Legislature Jan. 1.