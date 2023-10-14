Ron DeSantis rejects Gaza refugees, says he won’t ‘shake people down’ returning from Israel

Ron DeSantis drew some contrasts between his administration and the one in Washington regarding a thus far theoretical call to accept “refugees” from Gaza and the financing of Israeli evacuations.

“I don’t know what Joe Biden is going to do, but we cannot accept people from Gaza into this country as refugees. I am not going to do that,” DeSantis said, going on to claim they all hate Jews.

“If you look at how they behave, not all of them are Hamas, but they are all anti-semitic. None of them believe Israel’s right to exist. None of the Arab States are willing to take (them), you know, any of them, the Arab States should be taking them. If you have refugees, you don’t fly people and import them into the United States of America,” the Florida Governor and 2024 presidential candidate said Saturday at an event in Creston, Iowa hosted by the supportive Never Back Down super PAC.

DeSantis also lampooned the State Department urging Americans getting flown out of Israel to American soil seeking promissory notes, saying Florida runs “surpluses” and doesn’t have to do that with the state’s own evacuation flights.

“I don’t need to shake people down. This is a once in a lifetime event that happens. I want to get people to safety. I’m not going to demand they sign a promissory note,” DeSantis said.

His hope is that people land on American soil by Sunday, leaving Israel after the Sabbath concludes Saturday at Sunset.