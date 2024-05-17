Husband and wife donate big to Florida Poly to honor their moms, who ‘have given and sacrificed so much for us’

Faeza Rashid Kazmier and Peter Kazmier have each donated $50,000 to Florida Polytechnic University in Lakeland to honor each of their mothers.

The couple’s contribution has earned them naming rights to two neighboring classrooms. Room 1123 will be named for Rashid Kazmier’s mom, Fatema Rashid; while room 1142 will be named after Kazmier’s late mother, Eva Kazmier.

“My husband and I picked mirror image classrooms to honor our mothers who have given and sacrificed so much for us. We thought it would be fitting to have the reflecting rooms,” Rashid Kazmier said.

She explained that the concept of philanthropy was instilled in her from an early age, growing up in a home lacking in many luxuries with parents who still felt compelled to give what they could. Rashid Kazmier’s father, Muhammad Rashid, is a computer engineering professor at Florida Poly. He and his wife founded several scholarships and recently launched the school’s first endowed chair.

“My parents believe and know education changes lives, influencing generations as it has for themselves,” she said. “They demonstrate true altruism, and I am honored they are my parents. I hope to be as capable of this level of altruism as well and always keep in the back of my mind that I have to make sure this is a part of my life plan — philanthropy is my opportunity to do so,” Rashid Kazmier said.

She added that people can’t always “control our circumstances of birth, but we can improve our lives with education.”

“We are blessed to be in America where opportunities are truly boundless,” Rashid Kazmier said. “Through these donations, we are honored to support our community and students, and we look forward to the bright future that lies within our future generations’ hands.”

Rashid Kazmier is a plastic surgeon and her husband is an orthopedic surgeon. Both practice in Lakeland.