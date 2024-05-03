Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump connected as fellow ‘dads’ during high-stakes meeting

Sunday’s unity meeting between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump included discussion of personal issues, the Florida Governor told Fox News viewers Thursday.

“A lot of it was just connecting about things,” DeSantis told Sean Hannity.

“I mean, look: he’s a dad, he’s got a kid going to college. I’m a dad. I’ve got three young kids in the household. He’s concerned about how my wife was doing. Obviously, she had a cancer scare a couple of years ago. So it was just a good meeting and a good conversation,” DeSantis recounted.

The Governor also offered some hints toward his political strategy during the cable hit, saying his team is “going to be active in a variety of capacities throughout the rest of the year to help, you know, not just the top of the ticket, but all around the country.”

Earlier this week, DeSantis said the meeting was successful, with the men moving on from the “dynamic” of the Primary to be “unified” on issues.

But these comments were the first to show that the men connected personally, presenting a contrast from Trump World observations on the meeting that seemed unlikely just a few months ago.

“I am very happy to have the full and enthusiastic support of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“We had a great meeting yesterday, arranged by mutual friend Steve Witkoff, at his beautiful Shell Bay Club in Hollywood, Florida. The conversation mostly concerned how we would work closely together to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Also discussed was the future of Florida, which is FANTASTIC! I greatly appreciate Ron’s support in taking back our Country from the Worst President in the History of the United States. November 5th is a BIG DAY!!!”

“The meeting was fine, went long, ended with a handshake,” asserted Susie Wiles Sunday to Florida Politics. “They discussed the full range of policy issues and politics, too. Ron’s role in the campaign is yet to be determined, but he was clear that he wanted to help in every way he could.”