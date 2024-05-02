U.S. Senate honors Bob Graham, passes resolution filed by Rick Scott

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution honoring the late Bob Graham, who represented Florida there for three terms. The former Florida Governor died last month.

Another Governor-turned-U.S. Senator, Rick Scott, introduced a Senate resolution. He noted that the measure achieved a rarity, being co-sponsored by every sitting member of the Senate.

While Graham was a Democrat, Scott said the former Governor had always treated him with respect. Scott referenced interactions between him and his wife, Ann, and Graham and his First Lady, Adele.

“Bob Graham was a good man and a great Floridian who dedicated his life to our state,” Scott said.

“His legacy will live forever, not because of any title he held, but for what he did with those opportunities to improve Florida and the lives of families in the Sunshine State. Ann and I are heartbroken to learn of his passing. He and Adele have been so kind to our family and we will cherish the time we spent together. Please join us in praying for the Graham family and all who mourn Bob’s passing.”

The resolution documents Graham’s political career, starting in 1966 with his election to the Florida House and 1970 election to the Florida Senate, then his two terms as Governor.

Graham later won a Senate seat, after defeating Republican incumbent Paula Hawkins, in 1986. After an unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2004, Graham elected not to seek re-election that year, ending his time in Washington in 2005.

The resolution notes that Graham chaired the Senate Intelligence Committee at the time of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and co-led an inquiry into intelligence failures ahead of that event. Notably, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Miami Republican, now serves as ranking member on that committee.

Rubio released his own statement praising Graham following his death.

“Bob Graham was a selfless public servant, whose legacy and impact will live on,” Rubio said. “From his days in the state House to his days in the governor’s mansion and the U.S. Senate, Bob Graham always understood whom he served. It was a core value, one that he lived out even after he retired from public service. Florida, and the nation, lost a very good man. Jeanette and I are praying for Adele, their kids, and the entire Graham family.”

Right now, 15 sitting U.S. Senators served alongside Graham in the Senate. So did NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, a Democrat whom Scott defeated in his own election to the Senate in 2018.