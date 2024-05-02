Christine Hunschofsky backs Sabrina Bousbar in CD 13, citing disaster recovery chops

State Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, the incoming House Democratic Leader, is backing Sabrina Bousbar in Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

“I am proud to endorse Sabrina Bousbar. Sabrina’s dedication to serving the community, her experience in disaster recovery, and her ability to work together with all stakeholders to solve problems, make her a wonderful choice to serve the residents of Florida’s 13th District. I know Sabrina will listen to her constituents and work in a solution-focused way to represent them best in Congress,” Hunschofsky said.

The endorsement comes after the only Democrat in the race prior to last week’s qualifying not to make the ballot, Peter Owen, also backed Bousbar. Days before that, she earned a nod from the Latino Victory Fund. And she has support from former state Rep. Joe Geller, and the group Democrats Serve, which works to support Democratic candidates with public service backgrounds.

Bousbar previously served as a senior advisor in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response in President Joe Biden’s administration. She celebrated her latest nod.

“I am honored to earn the support of Rep. Hunschofsky who understands the importance of electing leaders at every level of government who show up, listen, and are looking out for the people they are elected to serve. A proven leader in times of crisis, she is a strong voice for Floridians across the state, and I look forward to the opportunity to build safer, stronger communities together when elected to Congress,” she said.

Bousbar is one of five Democrats (a sixth is running as a write-in) competing for the party’s nomination to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

Luna won the seat for Republicans in 2022 following redistricting. Cook Political Report lists the district as a “likely Republican” seat at R+6.

Bousbar’s top competition for the Democratic nomination comes from Whitney Fox, the former Communications Director for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority; new entrant Liz Dahan who also has experience navigating beltway politics; and Mark Weinkrantz, who is largely self-funding his campaign.

Fox has so far outraised the pack, with more than $420,000 raised since launching her campaign last year. Weinkrantz follows with more than $188,000, including $140,000 he loaned to his campaign.

Bousbar isn’t far behind, just under $127,000 raised, including nearly $6,600 from the candidate.

If elected, Bousbar would be the first woman Generation Z member in Congress.