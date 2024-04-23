‘Grit and passion’: Latino Victory backs Sabrina Bousbar in CD 13

Latino Victory Fund, an organization that supports Latino representation in politics, is backing Sabrina Bousbar in her race for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

Bousbar is one of seven Democrats running for the party’s nomination to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. The organization cited her experience working with the federal government. Bousbar served as a senior advisor in the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) in President Joe Biden’s administration.

“Sabrina has a storied, proven track record of public service and community leadership. She was one of the countless government officials working tirelessly to help Americans survive the COVID-19 pandemic, proving her resourcefulness and steady hand in moments of crisis,” Latino Victory Fund President & CEO Sindy Benavides said.

“Sabrina has the grit and passion for serving others that we need in Congress during these challenging times. Her experience in preparedness and recovery has been invaluable to our country and she will continue to serve her community by advocating for abortion rights, and environmental protection and addressing the climate crisis affecting Floridians. She supports policies that will help resolve the affordability crisis and strengthen the economy, key policy issues that will help working Americans and underserved communities.”

The nod adds to support Bousbar has already received from Dream for America, Voters of Tomorrow, Path to Progress and Democrats Serve.

“As the daughter of immigrants, I know firsthand the limitless possibilities our country provides and have dedicated my career to protecting the freedoms that make opportunity for all possible,” Bousbar said in a statement announcing the endorsement.

“From the affordability and climate crises to the assault on our fundamental rights, Anna Paulina Luna is at the center of Congress’s inaction on the urgent issues impacting people’s everyday lives. We deserve a voice at the table who takes action and will make us the priority for a change. I’m running for Congress to better serve our communities, solve problems, and fight for the future we all deserve.”

Bousbar got her undergraduate degree from Florida State University before earning her master’s degree in Emergency and Disaster Management at Georgetown.

Luna won the seat for Republicans in 2022 following redistricting. Cook Political Report lists the district as a “likely Republican” seat at R+6.

Bousbar’s top competition for the Democratic nomination comes from Whitney Fox, the former Communications Director for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority; new entrant Liz Dahan who also has experience navigating beltway politics; and Mark Weinkrantz, who is largely self-funding his campaign.

Fox has so far outraised the pack, with more than $420,000 raised since launching her campaign last year. Weinkrantz follows with more than $188,000, including $140,000 he loaned to his campaign.

Bousbar isn’t far behind, just under $127,000 raised, including nearly $6,600 from the candidate.

If elected, Bousbar would be the first woman Generation Z member in Congress.