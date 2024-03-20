Sixth Democrat enters race for CD 13 in hopes of toppling Anna Paulina Luna

A sixth Democrat has announced plans to run for Florida’s 13th Congressional District. Liz Dahan is a communications professional who recently moved to the district after working for years in Washington, D.C., and other places.

Dahan, who is from South Florida, has worked in communications for 20 years, focusing her on business, government and foreign policy.

She most recently worked in D.C. as a partner at Brunswick, a global firm that provides advisory services on a variety of issues including financial, regulatory, political and social. There, Dahan worked with financial institutions, Fortune 500 companies and others to communicate social values and design sustainability and to chart a path toward environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies.

Dahan also previously worked with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, the Council on Foreign Relations, the World Bank and with former U.S. Sen. Tom Daschle of South Dakota.

“Pinellas County is at a development crossroads. We have critical needs in transportation and infrastructure, affordable housing, environmental mitigation, and the urgent fight against climate change,” Dahan said. “I will hit the ground running and have the relationships to ensure we bring your tax dollars back to our district as investments in our future.”

Dahan joins a crowded field of Democrats hoping to earn their party’s nomination to take on U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a far-right conservative member of the House Freedom Caucus who aligns with former President Donald Trump.

The field also includes Whitney Fox, a former Communications Director for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority who is so far the top fundraiser on the Democratic side with more than $200,000 raised; Sabrina Bousbar, who would be the first Generation Z woman elected to Congress and who self-reported $100,000 raised in the first 10 days of her campaign; Mark Weinkrantz, who has self-financed nearly all of the $44,000 raised for his campaign; John Liccione, who has raised about $24,000; Peter Owen, who is also a Gen Z candidate but hasn’t reported any significant fundraising; and Tony D’Arrigo who has not yet reported fundraising numbers.

Whoever emerges from the Democratic Primary will face an uphill battle against Luna. The incumbent has raised more than $1.1 million and has nearly $550,000 still on hand, according to the most recent campaign reports filed with the Federal Elections Commission.

Luna won CD 13 for Republicans in 2022 following redistricting, which shifted the district from a slight Democratic advantage to a GOP-leaning seat. Cook Political Report lists the district as “likely Republican” at R+6.

Dahan plans to focus at least some of her campaign on issues important to women, such as pay equity, financial inclusion, family planning and family medical leave — issues on which she has worked previously with clients.

“I am passionate about women’s rights and I will be a staunch advocate for legislation that protects abortion access and IVF care. Personal decisions like these should remain with individuals, not dictated by the government. I will fight against any attempts to infringe upon these fundamental rights,” Dahan said.

Asked about her reason for joining the race relatively late in the game, Dahan told Florida Politics she believes she has the experience, temperament and background to flip CD 13 for Democrats.

“It’s time to cut through the noise and dysfunction in Washington and make government work together again,” she said. “Together we can build a prosperous and resilient future for the people of Pinellas County.”