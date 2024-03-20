Personnel note: Jay Galbraith named President at BRIDG

Jay Galbraith has been named the new President at BRIDG, a nonprofit public-private partnership specializing in advanced system integration and packaging based in Osceola County’s 500-acre NeoCitytechnology campus.

“The BRIDG board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Jay Galbraith as president of BRIDG,” said Clarence Thacker, Chair of the BRIDG board. “Jay brings a wealth of experience and connections in Central Florida and beyond. His strength in business administration and partnership relations strengthen the sustainability of the organization well into the future.”

Before joining BRIDG, Galbraith served as vice president for public affairs at Valencia College. His background also includes corporate leadership roles at SeaWorld Entertainment, Lees-McRae College, and the Pinellas Education Foundation, in addition to serving in key staff roles for past U.S. elected officials.

“I am honored to serve in this capacity to help Osceola County realize the dream to be the semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, and workforce hub for America,” Galbraith said. “The recent successes in key partnership grants will serve as the catalyst to see the vision realized in the near future.”

Galbraith succeeds Interim President, Dr. John Allgair, who has been with BRIDG since 2016. Allgair will transition back into his role as BRIDG Chief Technology Officer to strengthen leading-edge technology and credibility in the semiconductor industry.

“I am excited to welcome Jay to BRIDG,” Allgair said. “Having Jay’s expertise to lead the team comes at an important time as I provide my full attention to newly announced awards and U.S. government contracts, including the U.S. National Science Foundation Engines award and the Department of Defense’s Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Cornerstone/RESHAPE award, along with future opportunities such as the CHIPS Act.

“I look forward to working with Jay as I return focus to our technology roadmap in areas ensuring future viability for NeoCity.”