Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.20.24

Jay Galbraith has been named the new president at BRIDG, a nonprofit public-private partnership based in Osceola County’s 500-acre NeoCity technology campus. BRIDG specializes in advanced system integration and packaging

“The BRIDG Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Jay Galbraith as president of BRIDG,” said Clarence Thacker, Chair of the BRIDG Board. “Jay brings a wealth of experience and connections in Central Florida and beyond. His strength in business administration and partnership relations strengthen the sustainability of the organization well into the future.”

Before joining BRIDG, Galbraith served as vice president for public affairs at Valencia College. His background also includes corporate leadership roles at SeaWorld Entertainment, Lees-McRae College and the Pinellas Education Foundation, in addition to serving in key staff roles for past U.S. elected officials.

“I am honored to serve in this capacity to help Osceola County realize the dream to be the semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging and workforce hub for America,” Galbraith said. “The recent successes in key partnership grants will serve as the catalyst to see the vision realized in the near future.”

Galbraith succeeds Interim President, Dr. John Allgair, who has been with BRIDG since 2016. Allgair will transition back into his role as BRIDG’s Chief Technology Officer to strengthen leading-edge technology and credibility in the semiconductor industry.

— TOP STORY —

“A battleground no more? Florida’s growing GOP dominance dims presidential fight in state” via John Kennedy of the USA Today Network-Florida — State elections data through last month show the GOP has just surpassed a major milestone. The party’s 851,417-voter lead marks the biggest gap between the parties in Florida since Democrats dominated by more than 854,000 votes in 1988.

The gulf could make Florida an afterthought in this year’s presidential contest. The state’s Presidential Primary on Tuesday is also mostly meaningless, with the rematch of President Joe Biden versus Trump already set for November.

Instead, more competitive states are where the contenders in coming months will likely steer their TV advertising, campaign staff and barnstorming visits, both sides said.

“From a presidential standpoint, I think we’ll win pretty big here,” Florida Republican Party Chair Evan Power said, looking ahead to the Fall. “Obviously, we’re going to continue to work hard on the U.S. Senate race and down-ballot contests. But I think it’s clear we’re a firmly red state now.”

Democrats say the divide between the parties is misleading, swelled by the shifting of almost 1 million voters last year from active to inactive status, under a new state law that threatens the eligibility of those who fail to cast a ballot during the previous two General Elections.

Inactive voters can contact their county elections office to be restored to active status, or simply show up to vote in the next election.

Low turnout among Democrats in the 2022 Governor’s race, which DeSantis won by a stunning 19%, has led to a disproportionate number of registered Democrats going to inactive status, analysts said.

— 2024 —

“Donald Trump easily wins Florida GOP Presidential Primary” via Gary Fineout and Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO — Trump won the Primary by a substantial margin, but other candidates — including former rivals DeSantis and Haley — still managed to pick up a small share of the vote in the relatively low-turnout Primary. Four years ago, Trump won nearly 94% of the vote against three other candidates on Florida’s GOP Presidential Primary ballot.

Trump has also won Florida in the past two presidential elections and, barring some sort of campaign collapse, would be seen as likely to win yet again in November and pick up the state’s 30 Electoral College votes. The state has shifted rightward since Trump beat Biden by 3.3 percentage points in 2020.

The former President’s dominating win on Tuesday, however, remains the final proof of Trump’s hold over Florida Republicans despite the rise of his one-time ally DeSantis. DeSantis rose to the national spotlight and earned backing from conservatives due to his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and controversial legislation he pushed on education, race and gender issues.

DeSantis, however, was unable to transform that into a winning coalition to sway GOP voters away from Trump despite the President’s multiple indictments and legal troubles.

—“Trump scores big win in Florida GOP Presidential Primary” via Steven Lemongello and Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel

—“Ron DeSantis finishes in a distant third place in home state Primary” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—”Trump’s home county leads Florida’s Republican Presidential Primary Day voter turnout” via Stephany Matat of The Palm Beach Post

— RESULTS —

“Bruce Rector bests Kathleen Beckman for Clearwater Mayor after bruising campaign” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Lawyer Rector, once denied a seat on City Council, has been elected Clearwater Mayor. Rector beat opponent Beckman with nearly 63% of the vote, according to unofficial results. Rector will replace interim Mayor Brian Aungst Sr., who was appointed late last year after the abrupt resignation of former Mayor Frank Hibbard. “I just worked really hard to connect with the citizens of Clearwater and I just think it reflects the better connection I had with them,” Rector told the Tampa Bay Times. “I was just able to listen to people and understand what they are concerned about, and they responded to my message a lot better.” Hibbard and Aungst — both Republicans — endorsed Rector, along with about a dozen other conservative backers. Beckman, who has served on the City Council since 2020, had support from Democrats, meanwhile. The uncharacteristically heated campaign also got expensive. Rector, as of March 14, had raised nearly $133,000, while Beckman raised nearly $148,000.

“Ryan Cotton ousts anti-Scientology Mark Bunker on Clearwater City Council” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Firefighter Ryan Cotton has defeated incumbent Clearwater City Council member Mark Bunker, a win not just for Cotton, but for the city’s sizable Scientology presence. Cotton claimed more than 42% of the vote in the three-way race, according to unofficial results. Bunker finished with just over 39% while marketing executive Mike Mastuserio captured just over 18%. Though no one earned more than 50% of the vote, there are no runoffs under the city’s current election rules. Voters also decided to change that. A lone referendum on the city’s ballot Tuesday asked whether a runoff should be required if no candidate exceeds 50% — 64% of voters said yes. Cotton ran with support from U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and Pinellas County Commissioners Chris Latvala and Brian Scott, all Republicans. Cotton’s father-in-law is David Allbritton, who serves on the City Council in Seat 4. Cotton ran on a platform of fiscal responsibility and streamlining city services.

“Mike Mannino secures victory in 3-way Clearwater City Council race to replace Kathleen Beckman” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — For Mike Mannino, the second time’s the charm. After running unsuccessfully four years ago, Mannino has won election to the Clearwater City Council in Seat 3. He will replace Beckman, who did not seek re-election and instead ran for Mayor. With nearly 63% of the vote, Mannino has easily defeated two challengers, according to unofficial election results. Mannino’s victory comes after he significantly led his opponents in fundraising, with more than $46,000 brought in as of mid-March. Javante Scott, the city’s neighborhoods coordinator, finished in second with 24% of the vote. Scott was also second in fundraising, with just over $14,000. Jared Leone, a freelance journalist who for years covered Clearwater City Hall, came in third with 13% of the vote. He raised less than $6,000.

“Yvette Drucker re-elected to Boca Raton Council alongside returning member Andy Thomson” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Boca Raton voters re-elected Drucker to another three-year term on the City Council, where she will serve alongside returning member Thomson, who will again serve from the dais after two years out of office. Drucker took 77% of the vote in a rematch with former cop and teacher Bernard Korn, who ran against her in March 2021. Thomson, meanwhile, bested real estate executive Brian Stenberg with 63% of the vote to replace term-limited Deputy Mayor Monica Mayotte in Seat D. More than 12,100 Boca Raton voters cast ballots.

“Pembroke Pines voters pick Angelo Castillo as first new Mayor in 20 years, elect 2 City Commissioners” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Pembroke Pines voters have elected Commissioner Castillo to serve as the city’s first new Mayor in two decades. They also re-elected Jay Schwartz to the City Commission and chose Broward County Commission staffer Maria Rodriguez to serve alongside him. With 27 of 29 precincts reporting at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday, Castillo had 55.4% of the vote to outpace two opponents and win the right to succeed longtime civic leader Frank Ortis in the city’s top elected office. Meanwhile, Schwartz took 55% of the vote to defeat two challengers in District 2, while Rodriguez defeated three opponents with 39% of the vote in District 3. Her closest competitor was Glenn Theobold. Just 3 percentage points (54 votes) separated them. Mail-in votes counted overnight could shift that margin slightly.

“Charles Burkett unseats Shlomo Danzinger to take back Surfside Mayor’s Office” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Surfside rewound time, in a way, re-electing former Mayor Burkett and casting out Danzinger, the man who replaced him two years ago in the aftermath of the city’s deadly condo collapse. With Surfside’s sole precinct reporting at 8:45 p.m., Burkett had 52.7% of the vote to defeat Danzinger by a 108-vote margin. He’ll return to the job he lost to Danzinger two years ago by just 35 votes. Burkett, a real estate investment and management executive who served as Mayor from 2006-2010 and 2020-2022, agreed with Danzinger that the town needs to improve its policing.

“Surfside voters oust 2 Town Commission incumbents in General Election” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Voters mixed things up in Surfside’s General Election, re-electing just one of three Town Commissioners to additional two-year terms and electing three other non-incumbents to serve beside them. With the town’s lone precinct reporting at 8:45 p.m., former Vice Mayor Tina Paul, law professor Gerardo Vildostegui, former Commissioner Ruben Coto and Commissioner Nelly Velasquez secured between 14% and 12% of the vote to outpace six other candidates vying for four available seats at Surfside Town Hall. Because Paul took the largest share of votes, she will again serve as Vice Mayor. Vice Mayor Jeff Rose and Commissioner Fred Landsman lost their seats.

“West Palm Beach voters re-elect Christina Lambert to City Commission, approve 2 charter changes” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — West Palm Beach voters have elected Commissioner Lambert to another two-year term, choosing the incumbent over a single challenger in the city’s General Election. With 51 of 55 precincts reporting at 7:50 p.m., Lambert took 72.5% of the vote to defeat first-time candidate Matthew Luciano for the Commission’s District 5 seat. Voters also approved two ballot measures. One will double the residency requirement for city candidates to 12 months. Another will bar the Mayor from seeking outside employment and private business investments. Nearly 9,400 West Palm Beach voters cast ballots.

— MORE RESULTS —

“Naples mayoral race headed to recount” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A race to lead the city of Naples appears bound for a recount. Mayor Teresa Heitmann held on to a 12-vote lead over challenger Gary Price with all precincts in Naples counted and all votes tabulated, according to the Collier County Supervisor of Elections. Meanwhile, city voters appear to have elected Bill Kramer and Linda Penniman to City Council seats, but a tight margin between Berne Barton and Tony Perez-Benitoa means that the race will likely head to a recount as well. Kramer won more than 20% of the vote, and Penniman received almost 20%. But just 33 votes separated Barton, with 17.5%, and Perez-Benitoa, with 17.3%.

“Winter Park elects Sheila DeCiccio Mayor” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — DeCiccio’s victory marked perhaps the highest profile win of the evening, as one of just two mayoral races on area ballots (the other was in much smaller Oakland). In Winter Park, day-to-day operations are handled by the City Manager, though the Mayor and fellow Commissioners help set the agenda and drive priorities. She defeated Michael Cameron, who ran a low-profile campaign, for a three-year term, and ran on a platform of prioritizing infrastructure updates and improvements in the city. In winning the election, she said she was the first woman to be Mayor of the city. The city will have to wait a few more weeks to determine who will be filling DeCiccio’s seat on the Board. A three-way race for the post heads to a runoff between Craig Russell and Jason Johnson, the two highest vote-getters Tuesday. Russell received 42% of ballots, and Johnson 34%.

“Apopka voters choose Nick Nesta, Nadia Anderson for City Commission” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Nesta has won another term in office. Meanwhile, the city elected a new City Commissioner in Anderson. Nesta had faced a challenge from Eric Mock for Seat 4. Mock has questioned the operations at City Hall and called for an audit. Nesta previously defeated Mock for the seat in 2022. Anderson, a real estate agent, was running for the open Seat 3 to succeed incumbent Kyle Becker. She faced brewery owner Darryl Richardson. Nesta dominated, winning more than 61% of the vote compared to less than 39% for Mock, with all precincts reporting.

“Eatonville voters return Tarus Mack to City Council, re-elect Wanda Randolph” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — It looks like Mack will take back his place on the Ocoee City Council with a little more than a one vote cushion this year. So will fellow incumbent Randolph. In City Council races for Seats 4 and 5, both incumbents drew challengers this year. The more high-profile contest was definitely between former City Council member Mack and incumbent City Council member Marlin Daniels. There, Mack won with nearly 56% of the vote to Daniels under 45%, based on unofficial final results from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections with all precincts counted. That’s a very different story from the 2020 Election in the city.

“Oakland voters choose Shane Taylor as new Mayor” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Oakland has a new Mayor. Voters elected a political newcomer, Taylor, to succeed retiring Mayor Kathy Stark in the Orange County municipality. Taylor defeated Town Commissioner Salvador Ramos for the job. He won with nearly 72% of the vote, based on only vote-by-mail and early voting results. Ramos received more than 28% of the vote. Taylor has served on a number of city Boards, including the Selection Committee for the Chief of Police, and he chairs the town Planning and Zoning Board. Ramos founded Empire Finish Systems and was first elected to the Commission in 2015.

“Ocoee voters return George Oliver to City Commission” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Former Ocoee City Commissioner Oliver will once again hold office in the Orange County municipality. But his win came after a nail-biter of an Election Day. He was elected back to the City Commission representing District 4. The win comes after Oliver resigned to make an ultimately failed bid for Mayor. As he ran for his spot on the Commission again, he faced challenger Nate Robertson, a minister. Oliver won with 752 votes, nearly 52% of the total tally, to Robertson’s 708 votes, based on unofficial final results. The 44-vote win was close, but enough to make sure his victory well exceeded the 0.5% threshold to trigger a recount under Florida law. He accomplished that margin despite being significantly outspent in the race. Oliver has spent about $7,000 on his campaign, while Robertson has dropped more than $22,000.

“Winter Garden City Commission: Runoff expected between Iliana Jones, Ron Mueller; voters elect Chloe Johnson” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Winter Garden voters elected newcomer Chloe Johnson to a District 3 seat on the City Commission. But incumbent City Commissioner Mueller faces a runoff with Jones for his District 2 spot. In District 2, Jones was the top vote-getter and received more than 48% of the vote, based on unofficial final election results. Mueller was almost 42%. DJ Culberson Jr. received just over 10% of the vote and was eliminated. Mueller ran on a record he says shows serious engagement and transparency. Culberson touted that he had no ties to developers, and Jones promised a commitment to public safety and small-town charm. In District 3, Johnson, a member of the Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board, faced Karen McNeil, president of Fresh State Entrepreneurs. The two were vying for an open seat on the Commission.

“Voters decide: Maitland will have a new library” via Tayeba Hussein of the Orlando Sentinel — Brushing aside some unexpected opposition, city voters approved a $14 million bond referendum that will pay for a state-of-the-art Maitland Public Library. The bond referendum won with just under two-thirds of the vote, well over the required 50%-plus-one. Maitland Council member Lindsay Hall Harrison said she was “in great spirits” Tuesday evening as ballots came in. “I am thrilled that the residents of Maitland came out in great numbers to reflect the will of the community, to show up for our library, and to support all of the hard work that our community has done to build a plan for the future of our library,” Harrison said.

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida appeals court to decide voter fraud case after controversial arrests” via Melissa Marino of WFLA — The state is urging a Florida appeals court to reverse a decision after a Broward County judge dismissed a voter fraud case. Several of these cases played out in the Hillsborough County court system, and while many have been resolved, a case in Broward County is now being heard by a higher court. Body camera video of the arrests in Hillsborough County made national headlines as those in handcuffs appeared confused as to why they were being arrested. “Oh my god. voter fraud? I voted, but I didn’t commit no fraud,” one woman said. “Why would y’all let me vote if I wasn’t able to vote?” another man questioned.

“Florida ethics overhaul will leave corruption unchecked, watchdog groups warn” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — A bill approved by the Florida Legislature could undermine the state’s ethics laws and allow corruption to go unchallenged by making it “almost impossible” for the public to file a complaint, government watchdog groups are warning DeSantis. The measure (SB 7014) would require a person to have “personal knowledge or information other than hearsay” to file a complaint with the Florida Commission on Ethics. It also would bar local Ethics Commissions from self-initiating investigations, a prohibition already in place for the state’s Ethics Commission. Common Cause Florida and eight other advocacy groups are urging DeSantis to veto the bill, which they say would erect an “unreasonable barrier” and deter people from filing ethics complaints against politicians and public officials. For instance, complaints could not be filed based solely on investigative news articles.

“Senate Committee frustrated by Citizens Insurance dodging questions after DeSantis says company ‘not solvent’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — In the wake of DeSantis claiming Citizens Property Insurance is “not solvent,” U.S. Senate Budget Committee Chair Sheldon Whitehouse is “renewing all requests for information and documents set out in the Committee’s November letter related to the company’s plans to address increased underwriting losses from climate-related extreme weather events and other disasters.” Last year, Whitehouse wrote to the Governor, Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky and Citizens CEO Tim Cerio with concerns about how climate risk could push Florida’s insurer of last resort into insolvency. Months later, the Rhode Island Democrat is frustrated. “Citizens has not adequately addressed the Committee’s questions and has ignored repeated attempts at follow-up. In a non-responsive letter dated Dec. 15, (Cerio) referred to a Florida law enabling the company to levy special assessments on all policyholders as a basis for its solvency,” reads a release from the Committee.

“Federal apprenticeship change faces pushback from Florida agency heads” via Caden DeLisa of The Capitolist — In a rebuff to proposed federal changes, Florida agency officials voiced opposition against the Biden administration’s plans to revise apprenticeship program regulations, arguing it would damage the state’s workforce development. The officials, including Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, FloridaCommerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly, and Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr., criticized the proposals in a letter to Brent Parton, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary at the U.S. Department of Labor, for being “misguided and potentially harmful.” The targeted amendments seek to incorporate Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) principles into registered apprenticeship programs. In a formal comment, state leaders argued that an emphasis on DEIA would serve as an overstep of federal authority and could detract from the merit-based success of these programs, further suggesting that the changes could also undermine economic progress.

“Jimmy Patronis: Florida buys $50M more Israel bonds” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Florida continues to invest with Israel, buying $50 million more of the country’s bonds, Chief Financial Officer Patronis said. “Florida shares a unique bond with Israel, who serves as both our strongest ally and greatest advocate for peace in the Middle East,” Patronis said. “Florida and Israel already have deep economic and personal ties, but today we are increasing those ties again by purchasing an additional $50 million in Israel bonds by the State Treasury.” The move brings Florida’s investment in Israel bonds to $250 million, with $170 million of them purchased since Oct. 7, when Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and killed 2,400 people and kidnapped about 200. Patronis said the Israel bonds have generated $9.4 million in interest so far.

“Ashley Moody says many vacationers equate Spring Break with ‘drug use’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “We lead the nation for those who overdose while on vacation. And that is a stat that we want to change,” said Attorney General Moody in Volusia County. “This is something that sometimes gets lost in the discussion when we’re talking about how to secure our beaches and how to make sure we’re reducing crime. But somewhere in all of these discussions, we lose sight of the fact that many equate Spring Break with drug use.” Moody said the lesson to be learned goes beyond “one pill can kill” to today’s “one pill will kill,” given how fentanyl is found in many substances, including “fake pills” sourced off the internet. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood explained further how unwary visitors can get more than they bargained for from drug dealers selling counterfeits of products they think they’re buying.

Happening today — Florida Cabinet aides meet ahead of a March 26 Cabinet meeting: 10 a.m., Cabinet Meeting Room.

Happening today — Sens. Jason Pizzo and Jennifer Bradley, Rep. Vicky Lopez, Aventura Mayor Howard Weinberg and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Micky Steinberg hold a 2024 condominium legislative update: 6 p.m., Aventura Government Center — Commission Chambers, 19200 West Country Club Drive, Aventura.

Happening today — The Florida Department of Citrus meets: 9 a.m., 605 E. Main Street, Bartow.

— MORE 2024 —

“FAU poll has Joe Biden edging Trump, but former President draws major share of younger voters” via Antonio Fins of The Palm Beach Post — In one of the first polls issued since Biden and Trump clinched their party’s nominations, the incumbent President edges out his predecessor in what remains a “dead heat” — but it’s the candidates’ standing with discontented and disaffected younger voters that one pollster called revealing. The poll has Biden topping Trump 47% to 45% among likely voters. The result, however, is firmly within the poll’s 3-percentage point margin of error. But Trump showed significant, if not surprising, strength among voters under 50 years old. Those between the ages 18 and 34 chose Trump by a landslide 54.4% to 36.6%. The gap narrowed but still favored Trump in the 35 to 49 bracket, 48% to 43.6%.

“Inside the Biden effort to recruit Nikki Haley donors to help defeat Trump” via Brian Schwartz of NBC News — A few days after Haley dropped out of the Primary, veteran media executive and Haley backer Harry Sloan got a call from movie mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, who asked Sloan to help Biden take on Trump in the General Election. Sloan agreed to help raise money for Biden’s re-election effort and try to reel in Republican-aligned business leaders to get behind the President, he told CNBC in a recent interview. “People I know who are generally business Republicans, they’re going to hear from me” about helping Biden, Sloan said. The former Chair of MGM said he has already reached out to some of the people in his Rolodex, and he plans to host a fundraiser for Biden later this year. Sloan is among at least half a dozen former Haley bundlers who have decided to help Biden.

“Outside groups pledge over $1 billion to aid Biden’s re-election effort” via Reid J. Epstein of The New York Times — A new $120 million pledge to lift Biden and his allies will push the total expected spending from outside groups working to re-elect Biden to $1 billion this year. The League of Conservation Voters, a leading climate organization that is among the biggest spenders on progressive causes, announced its plans for backing Biden on Tuesday, at a moment when Trump is struggling to raise funds. Republican groups are likely to spend big ahead of November, as well. The pro-Biden outside money originates from nearly a dozen organizations that include climate groups, labor unions and traditional super PACs.

“Trump rules out Vivek Ramaswamy as running mate as he eyes new team” via Jennifer Jacobs and Justin Sink of Bloomberg — Trump has ruled out Ramaswamy as his running mate and is instead eyeing the entrepreneur for a Cabinet job, as Trump sizes up a possible administration. Trump personally told Ramaswamy he won’t be his vice-presidential pick but is considering him for posts including Homeland Security Secretary. Some Trump allies see Ramaswamy as ideal for the job because they say he excels at public speaking and, as an Indian American son of an immigrant, could neutralize criticism of sweeping immigration restrictions.

“Trump can’t find anyone to spot him $464 million. Would you?” via Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post — Despite boasting about his deep pockets and even saying in a deposition last year that he had “substantially in excess of $400 million in cash,” Trump has struggled to come up with the dough. Even if there were no problem whatsoever with Trump’s collateral, skittishness about lending to Trump is more than reasonable. Trump has an extensive history of not paying his bills, whether to cabinet builders hired by his casinos or big banks financing his skyscrapers. In fact, he often brags about not paying his bills. That’s the funny thing about the rule of law: When you make clear you won’t uphold it, those who might need its protection are a little less willing to do business with you.

What Brendon Leslie is reading — “Scott Presler, a conservative activist who has spread conspiracy theories, won’t be getting an RNC job” via Matt Dixon of NBC News — The Republican National Committee said it will not be hiring conservative activist Presler, who has a large online following and has helped spread a wide range of conspiracies, including about QAnon, in recent years. Presler was director for a group critical of Islam that organized “March Against Sharia” protests and helped plan “Stop the Steal” rallies ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Newly installed RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of Trump, said last week that she was interested in hiring Presler.

— DOWN BALLOT —

First in Sunburn — Liz Dahan challenges Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13 — Democrat Dahan is launching a campaign for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, a Pinellas-based seat currently held by first-term Republican U.S. Rep. Luna. Dahan’s resume includes positions at Brunswick, under Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, the office of the U.S. Senate Democratic Leader, the Council on Foreign Relations and the World Bank. “Pinellas County is at a development crossroads. We have critical needs in transportation and infrastructure, affordable housing, environmental mitigation, and the urgent fight against climate change,” said Dahan. “I will hit the ground running and have the relationships to ensure we bring your tax dollars back to our district as investments in our future.”

“Jon Albert enters contest to succeed Sam Killebrew in HD 48” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Frostproof Mayor Albert is joining a crowded field to succeed Rep. Killebrew. The Republican has filed for the House District 48 race. “After carefully reflecting on my service in the United States Marine Corps, and my time as Mayor of a small Florida town, I’ve decided to enter this race to bring a real conservative business point of view to how we should continue to run our state government,” Albert said. He made clear he would run on a mix of kitchen table issues and with a message that would contrast Biden’s re-election effort. “Inflation is killing family savings and credit. Insurance costs are making senior citizens worry about affording their homes,” Albert said.

“Joe Sanchez debuts ‘Endorsements that Matter’ video series for Miami-Dade Sheriff campaign” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Sanchez is launching a series of short video ads highlighting the lesser-known people whose lives he has affected during his many years of military, political and law enforcement service. The series is called “Endorsements that Matter,” and it features what his campaign calls “heartfelt testimonies from regular residents who have known Joe Sanchez personally and can vouch for his integrity, vision, and leadership.” In the first video streaming on social media platforms, former Central Intelligence Agency officer and Brigade 2506 veteran Felix Rodriguez talks of having known Sanchez for more than 30 years. The two met when Sanchez was a Miami City Commissioner. “I consider him a person very capable for this position (of Sheriff),” Rodriguez says in the video. “He has the background, the respect of the people and the admiration of many people who have known him for many years. He has served many years to all of them.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —



“Haitian community leaders in South Florida renew calls to aid country. ‘A frustration that is boiling inside.’” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The worsening crisis in Haiti has leaders in South Florida’s large Haitian American community alarmed and searching for solutions that never seem to come. “Every day in Haiti, people are being murdered, are being raped, killed. Houses and properties are being set ablaze in total impunity. This is what Haiti is living today,” Frandley Julien said Monday. “This is the most severe crisis Haiti has seen in more than 100 years.” It’s so bad, Julien said, that every morning when he wakes up, he immediately checks WhatsApp “to make sure that everybody is still alive.” His father lives in Haiti. Julien, who regularly appears on Haitian radio and television, is a former prosecutor who practices law in North Miami Beach, which has a large Haitian American community.

“Miami-Dade’s push to protect outdoor workers dies after state ban. What’s next?” via Ashley Miznazi of the Miami Herald — Outdoor workers in Miami-Dade looking for water, breaks and shade from the sweltering South Florida sun went to their politicians for help. But after powerful pushback from agriculture and construction lobbyists, the Miami-Dade County Commission put an end to a landmark bill that would’ve protected 80,000 outdoor workers. The County Commission withdrew the bill because they couldn’t legally pass it after Florida’s Legislature passed a bill banning any local government from setting their own heat enforcement rules. Commissioner Marleine Bastien, co-sponsor of the bill, said they withdrew the bill because of the state’s preemption. Bastien said she still hopes there’s a possibility of bringing the bill back in some form.

“Miami City Manager releases incomplete report on furniture contracts controversy” via Joshua Ceballos and Daniel Rivero of WLRN — More than two months after WLRN first reported on Miami City Manager Art Noriega and his wife’s business dealings with the city, Miami’s top executive issued a report of the city’s purchases that omits tens of thousands of dollars paid to his in-laws’ furniture company. The City Manager promised a “full reporting and accounting” of the business dealings in mid-January, referring to WLRN’s reporting as “inaccurate or incomplete.” However, the report issued by Noriega on Monday was missing important information and data, providing an inaccurate accounting of the business dealings, city staff confirmed to WLRN. The report was sent to City Commissioners and Mayor Francis Suarez. Noriega initially promised to present the report on Jan. 25.

“Waiting too long at a red light in Miami? A county plan to fix that is getting messy” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade County recently hit the brakes on upgrading thousands of intersections with cameras and computers to calculate the best time for a green light to flick on and keep traffic moving. Friction over a county contractor doing that work imploded a deal that County Commissioners approved in 2020 to create a computerized signal system that would run every traffic light in Miami-Dade on constantly adjusted schedules aimed at reducing congestion. Commissioners voted to turn over the work to a rival company and start fresh on creating the kind of synchronized traffic-light system that was first promised to voters in 2002 during the referendum that launched the county’s half-percent transportation sales tax.

“Fort Lauderdale may embrace controversial neighborhood mural” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A neighborhood mural that sprang to life in River Oaks without the required city approvals might get to stay after all. Normally, public murals require Commission approval and vetting by the city’s Public Art and Placement Advisory Board. Ted Inserra, president of the River Oaks Civic Association, admits to jumping the gun and ignoring that process in a rush to beautify an area left barren after mangroves were chopped down. The trees were removed months ago as part of a major drainage project. In their place, two safety walls were erected at the corner of Southwest 20 Street and Coconut Drive to keep cars from driving into the canal below, city officials say.

“6 accused of stealing $3M in COVID-19 relief fraud” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office announced the arrests of six business owners accused of ripping off the federal Paycheck Protection Program during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, stealing nearly $3 million. Prosecutors say the money was spent gambling in a casino, buying luxury cars, traveling and other personal expenses. The emergency funds were supposed to be used to help small businesses meet their payroll obligations at a time when economic activity slowed to a crawl. Last year, the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s and Sheriff’s Offices opened investigations into businesses that secured the loans, many of which were forgiven under false pretenses.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Probe: Orlando Commissioner spent 96-year-old’s money on home upgrades, IV treatments” via Desiree Stennett of the Orlando Sentinel — An Orange County circuit Judge has ordered Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill to stop all contact with a 96-year-old constituent after Hill was accused of obtaining power of attorney over the woman in 2021 and using that legal position to spend more than $100,000 of the woman’s savings, rack up more than $10,000 in debt in the woman’s name and purchase a home using the woman as a co-signer. Court documents allege Hill used the money to pay for a face-lift and dental surgery, purchase expensive perfume and clothing, book a hotel in Miami for a New Year’s Eve vacation, and obtain numerous intravenous vitamin infusions at Vitalounge.

“‘We can’t arrest the homeless problem away’: NSB police updates community on recent efforts” via Brenno Carillo of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — In an effort to reduce the city’s homeless population, the New Smyrna Beach Police Department has integrated a solutions-based approach. “We know you can’t arrest or enforce the homeless problem away.” That is how New Smyrna Beach Police Chief Eric Feldman opened his remarks at a public forum updating residents on the city’s efforts to address homelessness. The words, he said, are borrowed from former police Chief Mike Coffin, whom he credited with approaching homelessness differently. “We do apply enforcement, unapologetically, as we are required to by the law,” Feldman said. “However, we want to do something a little bit different and be very forward-leaning in matching the enforcement with progressive programs where we are offering a solution.”

“Palm Coast City Council fires City Manager without cause” via the Daytona Beach News-Journal — The Palm Coast City Council voted to terminate City Manager Denise Bevan without cause. The termination is effective immediately, according to a release. The Council named Assistant City Manager Lauren Johnston as Acting City Manager during the interim period. Bevan was originally promoted to City Manager in February 2023, after she served as Interim City Manager following Matt Morton’s resignation the previous year. She never applied for the position. The city received approximately 90 applications, but the Council wasn’t impressed by any of the candidates. At the time, the city unanimously voted to promote Bevan to City Manager. Bevan started with the city on Feb. 26, 2007, as a senior environmental planner.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Lawsuit filed against Polk County School Board for sexually explicit books in class” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — A lawsuit was filed against the Polk County School Board for allegedly violating Florida law and allowing sexually explicit books in the classrooms. Filed by Lake County GOP Chair and attorney Anthony Sabatini on behalf of Polk County Citizens Defending Freedom, the lawsuit states the Board “disregarded” provisions of Florida Statutes that restrict age-inappropriate materials from Florida classrooms. Books are able to be challenged by a parent or resident under the law and then are set for review by county School Boards. According to the lawsuit, state law requires the School Board to “adopt a policy regarding an objection by a parent or a resident of the county to the use of a specific material, which clearly describes a process to handle all objections and provides for resolution.”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“911 calls released, 21-year-old victim identified in Jacksonville Beach shootings” via Scott Butler of The Florida Times-Union — It started with an organized gathering of up to 400 young people under and near the pier that escalated, Chief Gene Paul Smith previously said. Officers had earlier learned of the event and were stationed there to monitor the crowd. Once fights started and they began to disperse the mass shortly before 8 p.m., two people started shooting at each other and both were struck. A third bystander was as well. They survived and haven’t been identified. The man killed, 21-year-old James Jones III, was shot at about 8:30 p.m. outside Sneakers Sports Grille at 111 Beach Blvd. No other information was released about him. No arrests have been announced, but investigators did recover two firearms, Smith said.

“Clemson is joining FSU in its push to leave the conference” via Adrian Andrews of WFSU — The Tigers broke the news with a 28-page complaint. Clemson University is joining Florida State University in its legal battle to leave the Atlantic Coast Conference. The school broke the news Tuesday afternoon when it filed a 28-page complaint against the league in Pickens County, South Carolina. FSU and Clemson have both inked media rights deals with the ACC for the next 12 years, but both schools feel as if the league owes them more money for their televised games on ESPN.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Vern Buchanan scores over $20M for Manatee projects. Here’s where the money’s going” via Victoria Villanueva-Marquez of the Bradenton Herald — Manatee County will receive more than $20 million to pay for improved roads, bridges and trails, among other projects. Buchanan secured the money for local projects throughout the Bradenton area. Biden signed the $460 billion federal spending package March 9. “This is wonderful news for our community,” Manatee County Commission Chair Mike Rahn said in a statement. “We appreciate Congressman Buchanan’s support and understanding of how important this funding is to our residents and visitors.” Some major projects include $3.5 million to expand 51st Street West in Bradenton, $3 million to design an expansion of Fort Hamer Bridge and $1 million to build a regional trail segment of the Florida Gulf Coast Trail through Manatee County.

“Manatee County doesn’t have an Elections Supervisor. When will DeSantis pick a new one?” via Victoria Villanueva-Marquez of the Bradenton Herald — Questions are swirling over when Manatee County will have a new Elections Supervisor and what the vacant post means for voters. It has been almost three weeks since Michael Bennett, who has overseen local elections and voter registration for over a decade, announced his retirement. “All good things must come to an end,” Bennett said in an official resignation letter sent to DeSantis in January. “These years have been some of the highlights of my life, but it is now time for me to spend more time with family, friends and in other community volunteer services.” There’s no set timeline for when DeSantis will pick his replacement, the Governor’s Office said in a statement provided to the Bradenton Herald.

“Hugh Culverhouse Jr. offers to fund 211 helpline after Sarasota County cuts funds” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Culverhouse, a Sarasota County developer and lawyer, offered to fund 211 helpline services at $109,000 for up to two years, Sarasota County Commissioner Mark Smith announced. Commissioner Neil Rainford questioned why the county should be involved at this point and asked why Culverhouse wouldn’t deal directly with United Way Suncoast. The Commissioner also made clear that he didn’t want the county involved with a nonprofit that may refer residents to Planned Parenthood. However, a motion passed 4-1 for county officials to coordinate with Culverhouse, with Rainford in dissent.

— TOP OPINION —

“Compromise in ‘Don’t say gay’ suit is a step forward” via the Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — DeSantis and the people who sued him are both taking victory laps over a settlement that applies some common sense and fair play to the 2022 “Parental Rights in Education” statute, better known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. It’s normally a good thing when a reasonable compromise ends expensive litigation. But DeSantis seemed typically tone-deaf. He called it “a major win against the activists who sought to stop Florida’s efforts to keep radical gender and sexual ideology out of the classrooms.” In fact, it was more a defeat for the Governor than a win. What DeSantis said about “activists” was graceless. These were citizens defending their rights. That’s what courts are for. He was the one politicizing the schools — not them.

— OPINIONS —

“Status quo on homelessness ‘not an option.’ Florida bill offers help, aids communities” via Sam Garrison of the Miami Herald — One of the things that we all agree on, regardless of political affiliation, is that chronic homelessness in Florida is on the rise. We will not stand by and watch Florida’s great cities become San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver and New York. Simply put, the status quo is not an option. This year, the Legislature passed House Bill 1365: Unauthorized Public Camping and Public Sleeping in response to this impending crisis. This bill protects our shared public spaces while simultaneously respecting the dignity of every human being. It states unequivocally that no one should fend for their own on the streets without access to basic services, especially those who, through circumstances outside their control, find themselves ravaged by addiction, mental illness, or both. It is a uniquely Florida model, utilizing both carrot and stick and will both protect our communities and offer help to those who truly need it.

“Moms for ‘Liberty’ flaming out in Florida” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — After two years of pushing to censor books and accusing most anyone who objected of supporting pedophilia, the so-called “Moms for Liberty” appears to be flaming out. First, one of the co-founders of this supposedly family-values group was caught in a sex scandal. Then, the two remaining members basically destroyed themselves on “60 Minutes” when they couldn’t answer basic questions about their own behavior. The segment turned even more damning when the news magazine interviewed true defenders of liberty — combat veterans who spoke eloquently about how dangerous they considered the Moms for “Liberty” to be. Then, just a few days after that piece aired, Republican lawmakers in Florida refused to make a “Liberty” Mom one of the state’s top ethics officials — even though the request came directly from DeSantis. It was a rare instance of Florida Republicans refusing to follow DeSantis’ orders.

“Mega Miami mall wants a do-over based on fairness. What about fairness to taxpayers?” via the Miami Herald editorial board — “Here we go again,” we can hear Miami-Dade residents muttering. That’s an understandable response to the news that developers of the long-delayed American Dream Miami mega-mall project off Interstate 75 — which we’d nearly forgotten about — may be seeking government subsidies after all. As voters may remember, back in 2018, when the vast mall complex received county zoning approval, there was a caveat attached by the county that was quite specific: No county subsidies were to be used. As Commissioner Rebeca Sosa, who voted for the wildly unpopular 2009 public financing deal for Marlins Park, said at the time of the American Dream vote: “I learn from past mistakes. All I want is to make sure no public funds are used.”

“Melissa Boutwell: Fortifying Florida — urgency is key to protecting Florida’s public sector critical infrastructure” via Florida Politics — Cyberterrorism has rendered the state’s technological landscapes as vulnerable as its coastlines. Public seaports, water treatment plants, school districts, airports, data centers, and city and county governments are now prime targets. Attacks are on the rise, particularly as public entities become increasingly reliant on automation and smart technologies. There is true urgency for Florida public policymakers and public service entities to ensure our employees who operate our critical infrastructure know how to recognize, prepare for, and mitigate cyberattacks. Florida’s legislative leaders have recognized the need for action, but local agencies need to act on the opportunity created. Through strategic investments and partnerships with organizations like Automation Strategy & Performance (ASP), the state is taking decisive steps to bolster its cybersecurity preparedness.

“Barb Clapp: A bold solution to Florida’s looming health care crisis” via Florida Politics — The number of CNAs needs to grow but is declining. This worrying trend demands urgent attention and decisive action from policymakers, educators, workforce development professionals, and society as a whole. In this Legislative Session, the Legislature addressed the health care workforce shortage by passing SB 7016 and SB 7018, also known as the Live Healthy package. This investment will make a significant difference moving forward, but Florida’s workforce shortage requires an all-hands-on-deck approach. At Dwyer Workforce Development, it certainly has our attention; in fact, solving this crisis is our entire mission. Dwyer Workforce Development is an innovative nonprofit that provides comprehensive support to individuals who lack opportunity and aspire to pursue a career in the health care industry, with the goal of improving the lives of seniors.

“Florida scores 4 cities in Top 10 major U.S. markets for startup businesses” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — When it comes to starting a business in the United States, Florida is fertile ground, as four cities from the Sunshine State are ranked in the Top 10 among the 50 largest cities in the country for startup business environments. Clever Real Estate realty analytics company published the results of a new study on the best cities to start a business. Florida is very friendly to entrepreneurs and business startups, as Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville all ranked in the Top 10. Miami was ranked No. 2 on the list, only behind Atlanta. Immediately behind Miami were Orlando and Tampa coming in third and fourth, respectively. Jacksonville was ranked No. 8 on the list.

What Michelle Schorsch is reading — “UCF’s video game programs are recognized as among the best in the world” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — UCF runs a hospitality management college in the tourism corridor where the school trains future leaders to work in the theme parks and hotel business. But UCF is becoming known for another popular field: video game development. The Orlando school is winning national recognition in that area. “The Princeton Review and PC Gamer recognize that UCF’s programs are among the best in the world,” UCF said. “UCF’s graduate game design program, the Florida Interactive Entertainment Academy (FIEA), is ranked No. 1 in the world for the fourth time in five years. The undergraduate game design program, Games and Interactive Media (GaIM) in UCF’s Nicholson School of Communication and Media, achieved its highest ranking ever, advancing to No. 5 in the world.”

“Manchester City, FC Barcelona will clash at Camping World Stadium” via Kyle Foley of the Orlando Sentinel — On the heels of Orlando being named the best sports business city for attracting events by the Sports Business Journal, Camping World Stadium will host European juggernauts Manchester City and FC Barcelona on July 30. The exhibition is part of the Florida Cup Series. “We have the U.S. Men’s National Team playing Brazil coming up [on July 12] and then to follow it up with a game that has such broad international field, it’s not just going to be citizens of Orlando that are sitting in the seats,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. “So, it’s a huge tourism driver, a huge thing for our local businesses, and as I always say, it’s because of the power of partnerships and collaboration that we get things done like this.”

“Spring Break’s hottest shot comes with a slap to the face” via Martin Vassolo of Axios — Spring Breakers are lining up to get slapped in the face by a South Florida bartender whose $30 “hurricane” shots have become the hottest ticket in town. Bartender Aiyana Callas has built a business selling her signature slap shots — liquor chased with a wet smack across the face as her alter ego, “Hurricane Aiyana,” dumps a pitcher of water on the drinker’s head. And business is booming: So far this March, Callas tells Axios she is selling 150—200 hurricane shots a night at Backyard Fort Lauderdale. She says she has seen Spring Breakers migrating north from South Beach amid a government crackdown there.

