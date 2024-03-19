March 19, 2024
Ashley Moody says many vacationers equate Spring Break with ‘drug use’

A.G. GancarskiMarch 19, 20243min4

Moody Pill Press Conference
Dangerous narcotics add another level of risk for unwary travelers.

Florida’s Attorney General continues to warn about fentanyl weaving its way into the state, adding that Spring Break represents a singular threat.

“We lead the nation for those who overdose while on vacation. And that is a stat that we want to change,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody in Volusia County.

“This is something that sometimes gets lost in the discussion when we’re talking about how to secure our beaches and how to make sure we’re reducing crime. But somewhere in all of these discussions, we lose sight of the fact that many equate Spring Break with drug use.”

Moody said the lesson to be learned goes beyond “one pill can kill” to today’s “one pill will kill,” given how fentanyl is found in many substances, including “fake pills” sourced off the internet.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood explained further how unwary visitors can get more than they bargained for from drug dealers selling counterfeits of products they think they’re buying.

“We have underage folks in town and what underage folks do when they’re looking to buy a party drug, they go to the black market,” Chitwood said.

“And the problem with the black market is that the Attorney General mentioned and all of us in this room could have testified to, when we serve search warrants on these drug dens, we recover pill presses (that) are pressing pills to look like popular party drugs, Adderall, Xanax, MDMA and they’re 100% fentanyl.”

More than 41 million doses of fentanyl have been seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration just this year. Of course, this is a fraction of what has been introduced to the domestic market.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

