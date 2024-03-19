Jimmy Patronis: Florida buys $50M more Israel bonds

Florida continues to invest with Israel, buying $50 million more of the country’s bonds, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said.

“Florida shares a unique bond with Israel, who serves as both our strongest ally and greatest advocate for peace in the Middle East,” Patronis said in a released statement. “Florida and Israel already have deep economic and personal ties, but today we are increasing those ties again by purchasing an additional $50 million in Israel bonds by the State Treasury.”

The move brings Florida’s investment in Israel bonds to $250 million, with $170 million of them purchased since Oct. 7, when Hamas terrorists invaded Israel and killed 2,400 people and kidnapped about 200.

Patronis said the Israel bonds have generated $9.4 million in interest so far.

“Israel bonds have proven to be of great value to our state’s investment portfolio, offering consistent and positive returns for Floridians,” Patronis said.

“I am encouraging all state treasurers and CFOs across the country to do their part as well and invest in Israel bonds. Florida continues to stand with Israel, and as long as I’m in Tallahassee, I will continue to stand for Israel and fight against hate and intolerance when it rears its ugly head.”

Florida has long had business and cultural connections with Israel, and Gov. Ron DeSantis even held a Cabinet meeting in the country in 2019.

“Thank you to CFO Patronis and the State of Florida for your continued investment in Israel and the ongoing commitment to Jewish Floridians across the state,” Israel Bonds Executive Director Mark Ruben said.

“Investing in Israel is not only the right thing to do, but it has proven as an extremely sound investment throughout the years, and I have no doubt it will continue to do so. We’re grateful that Florida recognizes this, especially since it serves as a home to so many Jews and Israeli citizens around the world. In purchasing these bonds, Florida has taken a stand against hate, antisemitism and has demonstrated it is a true friend of the Jewish people.”