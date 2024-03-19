Winter Garden City Commission: Runoff expected between Iliana Jones, Ron Mueller; voters elect Chloe Johnson

Winter Garden voters elected newcomer Chloe Johnson to a District 3 seat on the City Commission. But incumbent City Commissioner Ron Mueller faces a runoff with Iliana Jones for his District 2 spot.

In District 2, Jones, a local business owner, was the top vote-getter and received more than 48% of the vote, based on unofficial final election results. Mueller was almost 42%. DJ Culberson Jr., who works in hospitality, received just over 10% of the vote and was eliminated.

Mueller, a Navy veteran, ran on a record he says shows serious engagement and transparency. Culberson touted that he had no ties to developers, and Jones promised a commitment to public safety and small-town charm.

In District 3, Johnson, a member of the Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board, faced Karen McNeil, President of Fresh State Entrepreneurs. The two were vying for an open seat on the Commission.

Johnson dominated her contest, receiving more than 68% of the vote to McNeil’s under 32%.