Ryan Cotton ousts anti-Scientology Mark Bunker on Clearwater City Council

Firefighter Ryan Cotton has defeated incumbent Clearwater City Council member Mark Bunker, a win not just for Cotton, but for the city’s sizable Scientology presence.

Cotton claimed more than 42% of the vote in the three-way race, according to unofficial results.

Bunker finished with just over 39% while marketing executive Mike Mastuserio captured just over 18%.

Though no one earned more than 50% of the vote, there are no runoffs under the city’s current election rules. Though voters also decided to change that. A lone referendum on the city’s ballot Tuesday asked whether a runoff should be required if no candidate exceeds 50% — 64% of voters said yes.

Cotton ran with support from U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and Pinellas County Commissioners Chris Latvala and Brian Scott, all Republicans.

Cotton’s father-in-law is David Allbritton, who serves on the City Council in Seat 4. Cotton ran on a platform of fiscal responsibility and streamlining city services.

Cotton emerged victorious despite raising the least amount of money for the race at just over $23,000 raised. Bunker raised nearly $55,000, while Mastruserio raised more than $41,000 for his bid.

With his more than decade of work against Scientology, Bunker was able to outraise his opposition largely through out-of-state contributions.

Bunker first came to Clearwater in 2000 when he accepted a position with the Lisa McPherson Trust managing multimedia for the group, which sought to expose deceptive and abusive practices within the Church of Scientology and assist people they believed were abused and defrauded by the group. Bunker recorded interviews with former Scientologists and protests against the group.

He first ran for City Council in 2020 with support from King of Queens star Leah Remini who left the church in 2013 and has since sought to publicly uncover its inner workings, like Bunker. In 2019 she launched a docuseries on the A&E Network uncovering secrets about the church from her own experience as a member and through interviews with ex-practitioners.

He ran again this year with backing from anti-Scientology forces, including from Clearwater resident Aaron Smith-Levin, a fierce Scientology critic who himself ran unsuccessfully for City Council. He was removed from the Aftermath Foundation Board — a group he co-founded to help those attempting to leave Scientology — over alleged ethics violations.

“My priorities are to focus on fiscal responsibility by ensuring every tax dollar is put to its best use. Streamlining City Services to ensure our government works as efficiently as possible for the residents of Clearwater,” he wrote in a statement when he announced his campaign in September. “Together, I know we can create a brighter future for our city.”