March 19, 2024
Mike Mannino secures victory in 3-way Clearwater City Council race to replace Kathleen Beckman
Photo courtesy: Mike Mannino

Mike Mannino
Mannino had backing from prominent local Republicans.

For Mike Mannino, the second time’s the charm. 

After running unsuccessfully four years ago, Mannino has won election to the Clearwater City Council in Seat 3. He will replace Kathleen Beckman, who did not seek re-election to instead run for Mayor. 

With nearly 63% of the vote, Mannino has easily defeated two challengers, according to unofficial election results.

“We really worked a long time in Clearwater serving our community and serving the residents,” Mannino said at his election watch party at Capogna’s Dugout, according to the Tampa Bay Times. “Clearwater spoke today and we’re excited to get to work, roll up our sleeves and serve citizens.”

Mannino’s victory comes after he significantly led his opponents in fundraising, with more than $46,000 brought in as of mid-March.

Javante Scott, the city’s neighborhoods coordinator, finished in second with 24% of the vote. Scott was also second in fundraising, with just over $14,000.

Jared Leone, a freelance journalist who for years covered Clearwater City Hall, came in third with 13% of the vote. He raised less than $6,000.

Further aiding Mannino this cycle, he had powerful backing from local political leaders. He brought in contributions from interim Clearwater Mayor Brian Aungst Sr., Pinellas County Commissioners Chris Latvala and Brian Scott, Sen. Nick DiCeglie, and The Florida Leadership Committee, a committee chaired by former Sen. Jack Latvala. His donor list made clear that Mannino is the choice of local Republicans.

Aungst, Chris Latvala, Scott, and DiCeglie all formally endorsed Mannino, along with Sen. Ed Hooper, Rep. Kim Berfield, Pinellas County Commissioner Dave Eggers, former Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard, Clearwater City Council member David Allbritton and Dunedin Mayor Julie Ward-Bujalski, the only Democrat of the bunch.

Scott, meanwhile, had backing from the Florida Democratic Party through its Take Back Local program. Scott was one of two candidates the party was backing in Clearwater, including incumbent Clearwater City Council member Mark Bunker in Seat 2. Scott would have been the first African American elected to Council in about 40 years and the youngest ever to be elected to the board.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

