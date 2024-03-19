Eatonville voters return Tarus Mack to City Council, re-elect Wanda Randolph

It looks like Tarus Mack will take back his place on the Ocoee City Council with a little more than a one-vote cushion this year. So will fellow incumbent Wanda Randolph.

In City Council races for Seats 4 and 5, both incumbents drew challengers this year.

The more high-profile contest was definitely between former City Council member Mack and incumbent City Council member Marlin Daniels.

There, Mack won with nearly 56% of the vote to Daniels under 45%, based on, according to unofficial final results from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections with all precincts counted.

That’s a very different story from the 2020 election in the city.

This race was a rematch after an election was decided, then overturned, over a single-vote margin of victory for Mack. The tossing of two votes by a court of law forced Mack to give up his seat to Daniels mid-term in 2021, but he set out this year to return to City Hall, and succeeded.

Meanwhile, Randolph faced challenger Crystal Short-Bertrand for the Seat 5 spot on the Council.

Randolph won with just over 52% of the vote, based on early returns and unofficial results. Short-Bertrand received around 48%.