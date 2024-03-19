March 19, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Eatonville voters return Tarus Mack to City Council, re-elect Wanda Randolph
Digital Democracy Projects aims to get more Floridians to participate in its mobile app for feedback on Florida legislative bills.

Jacob OglesMarch 19, 20242min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSW Florida

Naples race for Mayor headed to recount

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Yvette Drucker re-elected to Boca Raton Council alongside returning member Andy Thomson

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Ryan Cotton ousts anti-Scientology Mark Bunker on Clearwater City Council

CU straight on row of voting booths at polling station during Am
The election came 4 years after a race was decided by a single vote, a contest later overturned in court.

It looks like Tarus Mack will take back his place on the Ocoee City Council with a little more than a one-vote cushion this year. So will fellow incumbent Wanda Randolph.

In City Council races for Seats 4 and 5, both incumbents drew challengers this year.

The more high-profile contest was definitely between former City Council member Mack and incumbent City Council member Marlin Daniels.

There, Mack won with nearly 56% of the vote to Daniels under 45%, based on, according to unofficial final results from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections with all precincts counted.

That’s a very different story from the 2020 election in the city.

This race was a rematch after an election was decided, then overturned, over a single-vote margin of victory for Mack. The tossing of two votes by a court of law forced Mack to give up his seat to Daniels mid-term in 2021, but he set out this year to return to City Hall, and succeeded.

Meanwhile, Randolph faced challenger Crystal Short-Bertrand for the Seat 5 spot on the Council.

Randolph won with just over 52% of the vote, based on early returns and unofficial results. Short-Bertrand received around 48%.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMike Mannino secures victory in 3-way Clearwater City Council race to replace Kathleen Beckman

nextRon DeSantis finishes in a distant 3rd place in home state Primary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories