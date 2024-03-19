March 19, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Apopka voters choose Nick Nesta, Nadia Anderson for City Commission
Apopka City Hall, via City of Apopka.

Jacob OglesMarch 19, 20242min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSW Florida

Naples race for Mayor headed to recount

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Yvette Drucker re-elected to Boca Raton Council alongside returning member Andy Thomson

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Ryan Cotton ousts anti-Scientology Mark Bunker on Clearwater City Council

Apopka
2 seats on the City Commission were up for a vote.

Apopka City Commissioner Nick Nesta has won another term in office. Meanwhile, the city elected a new City Commissioner in Nadia Anderson.

Nesta had faced a challenge from Eric Mock for Seat 4. Mock has questioned the operations at City Hall and called for an audit. Nesta previously defeated Mock for the seat in 2022.

Anderson, a real estate agent, was running for an open Seat 3 seat to succeed incumbent Kyle Becker. She faced brewery owner Darryl Richardson.

Nesta dominated, winning more than 61% of the vote compared to less than 39% for Mock, with all precincts reporting, according to unofficial final results from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections.

Anderson’s margin of victory was closer, but based on the early vote, still was more than 55% of the vote to Richardson’s 45%, also based on unofficial final results.

   

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWinter Park voters elevate Sheila DeCiccio to Mayor

nextMike Mannino secures victory in 3-way Clearwater City Council race to replace Kathleen Beckman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories