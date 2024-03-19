Apopka voters choose Nick Nesta, Nadia Anderson for City Commission

Apopka City Commissioner Nick Nesta has won another term in office. Meanwhile, the city elected a new City Commissioner in Nadia Anderson.

Nesta had faced a challenge from Eric Mock for Seat 4. Mock has questioned the operations at City Hall and called for an audit. Nesta previously defeated Mock for the seat in 2022.

Anderson, a real estate agent, was running for an open Seat 3 seat to succeed incumbent Kyle Becker. She faced brewery owner Darryl Richardson.

Nesta dominated, winning more than 61% of the vote compared to less than 39% for Mock, with all precincts reporting, according to unofficial final results from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections.

Anderson’s margin of victory was closer, but based on the early vote, still was more than 55% of the vote to Richardson’s 45%, also based on unofficial final results.