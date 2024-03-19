March 19, 2024
Winter Park voters elevate Sheila DeCiccio to Mayor
Winter Park City Hall. Image via City of Winter Park

Jacob Ogles
March 19, 2024

winter-park-city-hall
Now there will be a runoff to decide who fills DeCiccio's Commission seat.

Winter Park elected a familiar face as its new Mayor. City Commissioner Sheila DeCiccio will now lead the Orange County city.

Meanwhile, voters advanced Craig Russell and Jason Johnson to a runoff for DeCiccio’s spot on the City Commission.

DeCiccio decided to forgo re-election to run for the job of Mayor, as Mayor Phil Anderson is stepping down from the job

She faced Michael Cameron, who has demanded greater financial accountability in city government. DeCiccio has served on the Commission since 2020; she now holds the title of Vice Mayor.

DeCiccio won by a landslide, winning more than 71% of the vote to Cameron’s under 29%.

Meanwhile, neither Russell now Johnson won a majority to take the open Seat 2 race outright, but eliminated Stockton Reeves for the seat DeCiccio holds now.

Russell is a coach at Winter Park High School and has the support of the local Chamber of Commerce. He won almost 42% of the vote with one precinct remaining, according to unofficial election results from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections.

Johnson, a lawyer, ran on a platform to preserve Winter Park’s charm. He won almost 34%, according to unofficial results.

Reeves ran as a Republican for the House in 2018 but lost to Democrat Anna Eskamani. This time, he was just over 24% of the vote.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

