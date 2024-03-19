Joe Sanchez debuts ‘Endorsements that Matter’ video series for Miami-Dade Sheriff campaign

Florida Highway Trooper Joe Sanchez is launching a series of short video ads highlighting the lesser-known people whose lives he has affected during his many years of military, political and law enforcement service.

The series is called “Endorsements that Matter,” and it features what his campaign calls “heartfelt testimonies from regular residents who have known Joe Sanchez personally and can vouch for his integrity, vision, and leadership.”

In the first video streaming on social media platforms, former Central Intelligence Agency officer and Brigade 2506 veteran Felix Rodriguez talks of knowing Sanchez for more than 30 years. The two met when Sanchez was a Miami City Commissioner.

“I consider him a person very capable for this position (of Sheriff),” Rodriguez says in the video. “He has the background, the respect of the people and the admiration of many people who have known him for many years. He has served many years to all of them.”

One of 13 Republicans running to become Miami-Dade’s first Sheriff since 1966, Sanchez has been a resident of the county for 52 years, 36 of which he’s dedicated to public and military service.

Sanchez served eight years in the U.S. Army Reserves, 11 years as a Miami Commissioner and has been a Florida Highway Patrol officer since 1987.

Other GOP candidates include lawyer and former police officer Ignacio “Iggy” Alvarez; Miami-Dade Police Major Jose Aragu; Miami-Dade Police officer Jaspen Bishop; Miami-Dade Police Assistant Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz; Miami City Police officer Ruamen DelaRua; retired Miami-Dade Police reserve officer Alex Fornet; former Miami Police Department Hostage Negotiator Jeffrey Giordano; retired Miami-Dade Police Major Mario Knapp; Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Orlando “Orly” Lopez; Miami-Dade Police officer Rolando Riera; retired Miami-Dade Police sergeant and police union President John Rivera; and retired Miami-Dade Police officer Ernie Rodriguez.

Democratic candidates include Miami-Dade Police Major John Barrow; federal agent-turned community activist Susan Khoury; retired Miami-Dade Lt. Rickey Mitchell; and Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes, who has overseen the county’s Police, Corrections and Fire Rescue Departments since he left the Broward Sheriff’s Office last year.

The 2024 Primary Election is Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.