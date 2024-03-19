March 19, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Cord Byrd likens no-stakes Florida Primary to ‘preseason game,’ urges people to vote anyway

A.G. GancarskiMarch 19, 20243min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida scores 4 cities in Top 10 major U.S. markets for startup businesses

HeadlinesOrlando

UCF’s video game programs are recognized as among the best in the world

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Joe Sanchez debuts ‘Endorsements that Matter’ video series for Miami-Dade Sheriff campaign

FLAPOL082322CH05
'Exercise that voting muscle.'

Tuesday’s Presidential Primary may seem like a “foregone conclusion” in the words of Secretary of State Cord Byrd, with Joe Biden unopposed and Donald Trump having cleared the field.

But the Northeast Florida native is urging people to vote anyway.

“It’s still important whenever there’s an election for voters to get out and make sure that they exercise that voting muscle, make sure they know where their precinct is and how to go through the process because we will be doing this again in August and again in November,” Byrd told reporters.

Turnout is light.

“As of last night, we had a little over 800,000 voters who had voted early and vote by mail. And as of just a few minutes ago, we’re just under 37,000 votes cast today,” Byrd said.

But despite the paltry participation, Byrd says his office doesn’t find it “concerning in any way” that “less than a million have already voted,” even though he urges people to weigh in nonetheless.

“We want people to get out and vote. It’s the one way that everyone can make their voice heard,” Byrd said. “Lots of people are frustrated on both sides of the aisle with the direction of the country. So, you know, this is your chance to get out and, you know, cast your ballot and make your voice heard.”

One reason for voter participation could be to help new Election Supervisors learn their jobs ahead of the “Super Bowl” in November’s General Election.

“Forty percent of our Supervisors are new since the 2020 Presidential Election. So this is a good practice run, kind of like a preseason game to get everybody involved, get everybody back into the process.”

November’s General Election, Byrd noted, “will be a longer ballot because we will have multiple constitutional amendments” up for a vote.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Biden launches ad to shore up Latino support

nextJoe Sanchez debuts ‘Endorsements that Matter’ video series for Miami-Dade Sheriff campaign

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    March 19, 2024 at 11:34 am

    How can voters pick Trump when Trump still can’t find a running mate considering how he tried to murder his VP last time?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories