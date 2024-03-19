Joe Biden launches ad to shore up Latino support

The President’s re-election campaign has a new spot targeting a demographic key to his re-election hopes.

“Biden-Harris 2024 is launching its first Latino-focused ad of our $30M spring advertising buy, building off Team Biden-Harris’ historic investments to date into Hispanic media,” the campaign noted.

.”The ad, which will run in English, Spanish, and Spanglish, coincides with today’s launch of ‘Latinos con Biden-Harris’ — an organizing program designed to reach and mobilize Latino voters across the country to reelect President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.”

The spot, in English as “Only One Choice,” Spanglish as “One Opción,” and in Spanish as “Una Opción,” leads off by promoting a reduction of insulin prices, before moving into discussing reproductive rights (“the freedom to control our own bodies” versus “doctors going to prison” under Donald Trump).

“Only one choice is right, and the difference between them is your vote,” the English language version of the spot argues.

“President Biden has spent his time in office fighting for Latinos and delivering on the issues that matter most to them and their families. With a strong record to run on, our campaign is making sure we are doing the work to earn our community’s trust and support once again in this election,” said Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez.

“While Donald Trump openly attacks our community and has put forth an agenda that is openly anti-Latino, it’s more important than ever that our community knows what’s at stake and who’s fighting for them. This ad does just that — spotlighting how President Biden has delivered for Latinos and reminding voters just how destructive a second Trump presidency would be for our community.”

The re-election campaign will broadcast this spot far and wide, and with recognition of cultural differences among the Hispanic community.

It “will target bilingual audiences in battleground states across radio, digital, and TV. The ads have been recorded with regional based accents to reflect the diversity of Latino communities in the battleground states.”

“On TV and radio, the campaign will focus placements in news-oriented and lifestyle programming on broadcast and cable networks like CNN en Español and Galavisión, and on programs like La Mesa Caliente. In addition to WAPA, Univision, and Entravision-owned stations, the campaign will also target Latino-owned outlets like Latino Media Network,” the campaign added.

“On digital, placement will focus on video platforms, including OTT, OLV, YouTube, and El Tiempo Latino.”