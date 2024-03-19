March 19, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jon Albert enters contest to succeed Sam Killebrew in HD 48

Jacob OglesMarch 19, 20244min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump is making the Jan. 6 attack a cornerstone of his bid for the White House

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 3.19.24: Haiti — Venezuela — Cuba — trail mix — IVF

HeadlinesInfluence

Jimmy Patronis: Florida buys $50M more Israel bonds

Jon Albert
The Frostproof Mayor is 1 of 7 Republicans vying for the open seat.

Frostproof Mayor Jon Albert is joining a crowded field to succeed Rep. Sam Killebrew.

The Republican has filed for the House District 48 race.

“After carefully reflecting on my service in the United States Marine Corps, and my time as Mayor of a small Florida town, I’ve decided to enter this race to bring a real conservative business point of view to how we should continue to run our state government,” Albert said.

He made clear he will run on a mix of kitchen table issues and with a message that will contrast President Joe Biden’s re-election effort.

“Inflation is killing family savings and credit. Insurance costs are making senior citizens worry about affording their homes,” Albert said.

“And, President Biden’s open borders have made every community less safe. Constitutional conservatives and Republican patriots need to send someone with serious, real-life experience to Tallahassee. Someone who knows how to win a fight, so we can protect our conservative values, restore our economic prosperity, keep Floridians safe for another generation, and see Donald Trump put back in the White House.”

The Republican field already includes Jerry Carter, Chad Davis, Kenneth Hartpence, Deborah Owens, Amilee Stuckey, Benny Valentin and Randy Wilkinson. To date, no Democrats or other candidates have filed in the east Polk County district, which includes Frostproof, Lake Wales and Winter Garden.

Albert, a Fort Meade High School graduate, served in the Marines before earning a bachelor’s degree and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Honolulu. After his military service, he relocated his family back to Central Florida, and has worked in management in manufacturing and local startups.

He won election to the Frostproof City Council in 2016, and assumed the role of Mayor in 2020.

During his time in office, Albert said he has been able to secure $3.5 million in infrastructure funding to the city, including for a septic-to-sewer conversion project.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump is making the Jan. 6 attack a cornerstone of his bid for the White House

nextBarb Clapp: A bold solution to Florida's looming health care crisis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories