Jon Albert enters contest to succeed Sam Killebrew in HD 48

Frostproof Mayor Jon Albert is joining a crowded field to succeed Rep. Sam Killebrew.

The Republican has filed for the House District 48 race.

“After carefully reflecting on my service in the United States Marine Corps, and my time as Mayor of a small Florida town, I’ve decided to enter this race to bring a real conservative business point of view to how we should continue to run our state government,” Albert said.

He made clear he will run on a mix of kitchen table issues and with a message that will contrast President Joe Biden’s re-election effort.

“Inflation is killing family savings and credit. Insurance costs are making senior citizens worry about affording their homes,” Albert said.

“And, President Biden’s open borders have made every community less safe. Constitutional conservatives and Republican patriots need to send someone with serious, real-life experience to Tallahassee. Someone who knows how to win a fight, so we can protect our conservative values, restore our economic prosperity, keep Floridians safe for another generation, and see Donald Trump put back in the White House.”

The Republican field already includes Jerry Carter, Chad Davis, Kenneth Hartpence, Deborah Owens, Amilee Stuckey, Benny Valentin and Randy Wilkinson. To date, no Democrats or other candidates have filed in the east Polk County district, which includes Frostproof, Lake Wales and Winter Garden.

Albert, a Fort Meade High School graduate, served in the Marines before earning a bachelor’s degree and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Honolulu. After his military service, he relocated his family back to Central Florida, and has worked in management in manufacturing and local startups.

He won election to the Frostproof City Council in 2016, and assumed the role of Mayor in 2020.

During his time in office, Albert said he has been able to secure $3.5 million in infrastructure funding to the city, including for a septic-to-sewer conversion project.