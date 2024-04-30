The only Democrat not to qualify in CD 13 is now backing Sabrina Bousbar

The qualifying period for congressional and other races ended last week in Florida, and six Democrats qualified for the ballot in Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

One qualified as a write-in candidate, so his name won’t appear on the ballot. A seventh Democrat, Peter Owen, did not qualify.

Now, Owen is backing Sabrina Bousbar for the party’s nomination to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

“Sabrina Bousbar’s unwavering dedication to public service and unmatched experience make her exactly the kind of leader we need in Congress. I am proud to endorse Sabrina because she understands the urgent issues facing our community and will deliver results for us,” Owen said.

Owen’s departure from the race by not qualifying wasn’t entirely a surprise — he raised just over $2,000 for the race. That’s far less than the qualifying fee to run for Congress, which is more than $10,000 (6% of the office’s salary of $174,000).

But even if his support was small, it’s a boost for Bousbar in the crowded race as she potentially gains access to those who would have otherwise backed Owen.

“I’m honored to earn Peter’s support and join forces to fight for our freedoms and the future we all deserve. He understands what’s at stake and the importance of electing leaders who put people, not politics, first. Together, we can build healthy, safe communities where everyone can thrive and ensure we have representation in Congress who shares our priorities and will work hard for us,” Bousbar said.

Owen plans to campaign with Bousbar next week at a meet and greet on May 7 in Clearwater at the Bonsai Beverage Co.

Bousbar served as a senior adviser in President Joe Biden’s administration at the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR).

She earned her undergraduate degree from Florida State University before earning her master’s in Emergency and Disaster Management at Georgetown.

Bousbar’s top competition for the Democratic nomination comes from Whitney Fox, the former Communications Director for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority; new entrant Liz Dahan, who also has experience navigating beltway politics; and Mark Weinkrantz, who is largely self-funding his campaign.

Fox has raised more than $420,000 since launching her campaign last year, outraising the pack by more than $188,000, including the $140,000 he lent to his campaign.

Bousbar isn’t far behind, with just under $127,000 raised, including nearly $6,600 from the candidate.

If elected, Bousbar would be the first woman Generation Z member in Congress.