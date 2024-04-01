Joe Geller backs Sabrina Bousbar for CD 13, cites work together in Joe Biden administration

Former state Rep. Joe Geller is backing a candidate in the race for Florida’s 13th Congressional District who would make history as the first Generation Z woman elected to Congress.

Sabrina Bousbar, who served as a senior advisor in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for strategic preparedness and response under current President Joe Biden, is running for the Democratic nomination to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

“Having worked closely with Sabrina Bousbar during her tenure in the (Biden) administration, I know she is a proven problem solver and tireless advocate for Florida. She is a results-driven public servant who has the experience, passion, and drive to deliver for our families and communities,” Geller said.

“I’m proud to endorse Sabrina for Congress because we can count on her to protect our freedoms and always put people first.”

Bousbar said she was “honored” to earn Geller’s support, “given our shared commitment to service above self and electing leaders focused on getting things done.”

Bousbar earned her undergraduate degree from Florida State University before obtaining a master’s degree in Emergency and Disaster Management at Georgetown.

She’s in a crowded Primary that includes Liz Dahan, Tony D’Arrigo, Whitney Fox, John Liccione, Peter Owen and Mark Weinkrantz.

Fox, the former Communications Director for the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, is so far the top fundraiser in the Democratic race, with more than $200,000 brought in so far. But Bousbar’s campaign says it’s quickly catching up, self-reporting $100,000 raised in the first 10 days of her campaign.

Weinkrantz, who has self-financed nearly all of the $44,000 raised for his campaign, may have more to give. Liccione is further behind with about $24,000 raised, while D’Arrigo has not yet reported fundraising numbers.

Dahan hasn’t either, after just entering the race in March. However, she boasts a résumé that suggests she may be able to attract donors. Dahan most recently served as a partner in a global firm providing advocacy services to Fortune 500 companies and others, and previously worked with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

And whoever emerges from the Democratic Primary will have a lot more work to do after August to topple Luna. Luna won CD 13 for Republicans in 2022 following redistricting, which shifted the district from a slight Democratic advantage to a GOP-leaning seat. Cook Political Report lists the district as “likely Republican” at R+6. It’s listed as one of the nation’s competitive races, but in the “likely Republican” category, it barely made the cut.

And Luna has a significant money advantage over the entire pack, with more than $1.1 million raised and nearly $550,000 still on hand for the race.