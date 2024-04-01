April 1, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Realtors endorse Addie Owens in HD 26

Jacob OglesApril 1, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Lincoln Project trolls Donald Trump over Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley protest votes

HeadlinesTampa Bay

With new points of access, Tampa General caters to needs of Florida seniors………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Joe Geller backs Sabrina Bousbar for CD 13, cites work together in Joe Biden administration

addie owens copy
Owens served as the 2020 President of the Realtor Association of Lake and Sumter Counties.

Florida’s real estate professionals want one of their own to succeed Rep. Keith Truenow.

The Florida Realtors PAC is endorsing Addie Owens, a Lake County Realtor, in House District 26. Owens filed for the seat last June.

“As a long-time resident, Realtor and small business owner in Lake County, you better believe Addie understands the needs of the citizens of House District 26,” said Jarrod Lowe, Chair of Florida Realtors PAC trustees.

“She is a lead-from-the-front type of person who has spent her career helping others establish and grow roots within the Lake County area. She will be an excellent representative for her district, and we are proud to support her candidacy.”

The PAC is the political arm for Florida Realtors, a trade association and politically influential lobby.

Owens faces fellow Republicans Nan Cobb and Michael Levine for the open seat. Truenow is running for a Senate seat in Senate District 13. There are currently no Democrats or other non-Republicans running for the seat.

HD 26 leans heavily Republican, with nearly 62% of voters there supporting Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election. In 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis won more than 68% of the vote there in his re-election bid.

Owens has been heavily involved in the real estate industry for years.

She is the founder, principal broker and CEO of Touchstone Real Estate Group, which offers real estate brokerage and career education services. She has also been involved in advocating for the industry beyond her role as an agent.

She has lived in Lake County since 1999, and has served as the 2020 President of the Realtor Association of Lake and Sumter Counties, 2022 Florida President of the Residential Real Estate Council and Chair of the Lake County Board of Adjustment.

She also previously worked as a cast member at Walt Disney World.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott questions Joe Biden's lack of military service as Israel spat continues

nextJoe Geller backs Sabrina Bousbar for CD 13, cites work together in Joe Biden administration

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories