Florida Realtors endorse Addie Owens in HD 26

Florida’s real estate professionals want one of their own to succeed Rep. Keith Truenow.

The Florida Realtors PAC is endorsing Addie Owens, a Lake County Realtor, in House District 26. Owens filed for the seat last June.

“As a long-time resident, Realtor and small business owner in Lake County, you better believe Addie understands the needs of the citizens of House District 26,” said Jarrod Lowe, Chair of Florida Realtors PAC trustees.

“She is a lead-from-the-front type of person who has spent her career helping others establish and grow roots within the Lake County area. She will be an excellent representative for her district, and we are proud to support her candidacy.”

The PAC is the political arm for Florida Realtors, a trade association and politically influential lobby.

Owens faces fellow Republicans Nan Cobb and Michael Levine for the open seat. Truenow is running for a Senate seat in Senate District 13. There are currently no Democrats or other non-Republicans running for the seat.

HD 26 leans heavily Republican, with nearly 62% of voters there supporting Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election. In 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis won more than 68% of the vote there in his re-election bid.

Owens has been heavily involved in the real estate industry for years.

She is the founder, principal broker and CEO of Touchstone Real Estate Group, which offers real estate brokerage and career education services. She has also been involved in advocating for the industry beyond her role as an agent.

She has lived in Lake County since 1999, and has served as the 2020 President of the Realtor Association of Lake and Sumter Counties, 2022 Florida President of the Residential Real Estate Council and Chair of the Lake County Board of Adjustment.

She also previously worked as a cast member at Walt Disney World.