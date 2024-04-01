April 1, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott questions Joe Biden’s lack of military service as Israel spat continues
Rick Scott seeks to keep Cuba on the terrorist list.

A.G. GancarskiApril 1, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Daniella Levine Cava campaign reports $4M raised in Miami-Dade Mayor re-election bid

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Joe Biden campaign announces Florida leadership team

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida gas prices hit new 2024 high

DC: U.S. Capitol
'How does he know better how to go into Rafah and get rid of Hamas?'

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott continues to question the White House over its lack of enthusiasm for Israel’s ongoing offensive against Hamas.

And some of the criticisms are getting personal.

During a recent television appearance, he suggested that the current President, who got five student deferments and another medical deferment during the Vietnam War, has no standing to criticize Israel’s conduct in the war.

“Stop criticizing the (Benjamin) Netanyahu administration. By the way, has (Joe) Biden won a war? Has Biden fought in a war? No,” Scott said on “Fox News Sunday.” 

“What’s his background in doing this? How does he know better how to go into Rafah and get rid of Hamas? He doesn’t; it makes you mad when you hear this stuff,” Scott continued.

Scott’s military service is well known. He was a radar man aboard the USS Glover for over two years.

In contrast, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, like Biden, used deferments to avoid military service. Still, he likened the 20th-century New York City dating scene to his “personal Vietnam.”

The Senator was responding to commentary from Vice President Kamala Harris, who said there might be consequences to Israel if the country moved forward with the action opposed by the United States.

Before a medical procedure this week, Netanyahu was unambiguous in his strategy preview.

“There is no victory without entering Rafah; there is no victory without destroying the Hamas battalions there,” he said Sunday.

Scott, who met with Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders last week, stressed that Israel is willing to go it alone without the sanction of the Biden administration.

“They know that they have to go into Rafah to destroy Hamas. They have to destroy Hamas. They need American support, but they’re going to go into Rafah to get rid of Hamas, whether the U.S. supports them or not.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDaniella Levine Cava campaign reports $4M raised in Miami-Dade Mayor re-election bid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories