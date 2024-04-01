Rick Scott questions Joe Biden’s lack of military service as Israel spat continues

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott continues to question the White House over its lack of enthusiasm for Israel’s ongoing offensive against Hamas.

And some of the criticisms are getting personal.

During a recent television appearance, he suggested that the current President, who got five student deferments and another medical deferment during the Vietnam War, has no standing to criticize Israel’s conduct in the war.

“Stop criticizing the (Benjamin) Netanyahu administration. By the way, has (Joe) Biden won a war? Has Biden fought in a war? No,” Scott said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“What’s his background in doing this? How does he know better how to go into Rafah and get rid of Hamas? He doesn’t; it makes you mad when you hear this stuff,” Scott continued.

Scott’s military service is well known. He was a radar man aboard the USS Glover for over two years.

In contrast, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, like Biden, used deferments to avoid military service. Still, he likened the 20th-century New York City dating scene to his “personal Vietnam.”

The Senator was responding to commentary from Vice President Kamala Harris, who said there might be consequences to Israel if the country moved forward with the action opposed by the United States.

Before a medical procedure this week, Netanyahu was unambiguous in his strategy preview.

“There is no victory without entering Rafah; there is no victory without destroying the Hamas battalions there,” he said Sunday.

Scott, who met with Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders last week, stressed that Israel is willing to go it alone without the sanction of the Biden administration.

“They know that they have to go into Rafah to destroy Hamas. They have to destroy Hamas. They need American support, but they’re going to go into Rafah to get rid of Hamas, whether the U.S. supports them or not.”