Daniella Levine Cava campaign reports $4M raised in Miami-Dade Mayor re-election bid

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s campaign says it has now raised $4 million to keep her in the county’s most powerful elected office.

That includes $850,000 collected in the first quarter through her campaign account and political committee, Our Democracy.

Under Florida’s relatively new, laxer campaign finance reporting requirements, official fundraising numbers for Levine Cava and five people running to unseat her are due April 10.

In a statement, Levine Cava said she continues to be “deeply grateful for the overwhelming support” she has received.

“Together, we are working hard and delivering results — lowering costs, prioritizing public safety, and innovating for the future,” she said. “I know we can accomplish so much more with another four years of progress!”

Levine Cava’s campaign announced its fundraising on Monday, four days after the Miami Association of Realtors endorsed her for re-election.

She also enjoys support from a passel of labor unions and advocacy organizations, 25 of Miami-Dade’s 34 municipal mayors, and local community leaders like Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell.

“With less than five months until Election Day, we are excited to have crossed this major milestone and to be building the infrastructure necessary to ensure victory in August,” said Levine Cava’s Campaign Manager, Kayla vanWieringen. “We are grateful for all the support and look forward to continuing our work of talking to voters in every corner of Miami-Dade.”

Levine Cava won office in 2020 after several years on the Miami-Dade Commission. She is the county’s first woman Mayor and the first Jewish person to hold the job.

Her opponents include three Republicans: Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, social media influencer Alex Otaola and actor Carlos Garín, who previously mounted unsuccessful bids for Congress and the Miami-Dade Commission.

Levine Cava and Miguel “el Skipper” Quintero, a trapeze artist suing the county over code violation fines at his home-based business, are Democrats.

Eddy Rojas, a cargo and transportation executive, has no party affiliation.

The race for Miami-Dade Mayor is technically nonpartisan, and all five candidates will be on the Aug. 23 Primary Election ballot.

If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote, the two with the largest vote shares will square off in the Nov. 5 General Election.