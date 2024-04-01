Miami Realtors endorse Daniella Levine Cava for re-election as Miami-Dade Mayor

The Miami Association of Realtors is endorsing Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava as she pursues a second term.

“Mayor Daniella is a committed leader who is laser-focused on addressing the critical issue of housing in Miami-Dade County,” said Ines Hegedus-Garcia, the Miami Realtors PAC Chair. “Our mayor has prioritized housing solutions and led the way forward to ensure residents and our local economy have new opportunities to thrive. The Miami Realtors are proud to endorse her reelection.”

The organization is made up of six organizations: the Residential Association, MIAMI REALTORS Commercial, the Broward MIAMI, JTHS-MIAMI, MIAMI REALTORS YPN, and the MIAMI REALTORS Global Council. The group says it represents more than 60,000 real estate professionals.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Miami Realtors. Working together, we have addressed numerous housing challenges with creative solutions — something we continue to prioritize every single day,” Levine Cava said.

“I am committed to this important work and ensuring that every resident of Miami-Dade has access to affordable housing options so they can live where they work and grow their families here.”

Levine Cava has rolled out several endorsements from local organizations in recent months as she pursues a second term. In addition to the Miami Realtors, the United Teachers of Dade, a firefighters union and a local Teamsters union are also endorsing Levine Cava.

Levine Cava won office in 2020, becoming the county’s first woman Mayor and first Jewish Mayor. She is competing against five people in the August contest.

The race is nonpartisan, though many candidates have known political leanings. Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, GOP social media influencer Alex Otaola and actor Carlos Garín are all Republicans. Levine Cava and Miguel “el Skipper” Quintero, a trapeze artist, are both Democrats. Eddy Rojas, a cargo and transportation executive, has no party affiliation.

If no one secures more than 50% of the vote in that crowded August race, the top two vote-getters will face off in the Nov. 5 General Election.