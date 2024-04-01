Cost of watering lawns in Florida? Not so bad compared to other states

Drive down any residential neighborhood in Florida and sprinkler systems watering thirsty lawns are a common sight. It’s simply part of Sunshine State living.

But when it comes to the cost of watering lawns, Florida is pretty affordable compared to other cities in the U.S. According to a new report by Lawnlove.com, a lawn care website, there was only one Florida metro area — Lakeland/Winter Haven, listed at No. 24 — that landed in the top 25 when it comes to the most costly places to hydrate lawns.

The study released this month considered three factors in compiling the list of most expensive cities to water lawns. Lawnlove.com considered lawn care cost, lawn irrigation cost and yard size. According to those factors, the most expensive place to water lawns in the U.S. is in Sacramento, California.

In fact, California accounted for the top three cities that were the most expensive to water lawns, with Vasalia and Bakersfield completing the trio of costliest places to hydrate property.

California had a total of six cities listed in the top 25 most expensive places to water lawns.

But Florida appears to be reasonably affordable compared to other areas, with Lakeland the first Sunshine State city listed in a ranking that included a total of 120 metro areas. The next Florida city on the list was Port St. Lucie, coming in at 43. There were a total of 12 Florida cities or metro areas that made the list, but most came in at 50 or higher.

Even then, Florida appeared to be an outlier among many Southern states when it comes to the expense of keeping a lawn hydrated.

“Southern states like Louisiana, North Carolina, and Texas score among the most expensive half of our ranking with spacious yards, more frequent mows, and higher spending on lawn care services and watering. North Carolina metros claim some of the biggest lawns on average, with Asheville (No. 17) boasting the largest in our ranking, 0.62 acres,” the report concluded.